IAWF's 3rd International Aari Workers Conference 2025 in Puducherry Sparks Major Debate

Puducherry [India], October 31: The Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF) created a remarkable moment in the history of Indian artisan movements by hosting the 3rd International Aari Workers Conference 2025 in Puducherry, organised by the Puducherry Aari Workers Council (PYAWC).

Over 1,000 women Aari artisans from across the country gathered for a day of inspiration, learning and record-making. A collective Nobel World Record attempt highlighted the skill and unity of India's craftwomen.

The conference drew national attention after a powerful speech by Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, National President of IAWF, whose remarks questioned the growing number of fake, unregistered "empowerment" groups that exploit women in the name of social service.

"Do service by association don't do business by association," said Dr. Aravind, urging organisations to prioritise real development over profit.

Twelve Benefits for IAWF Life Members (2026 Plan)

Dr. Aravind announced a 12-point plan that promises free digital access, legal help and business opportunities for members. Key highlights include:

Launch of the IAWF Business App to connect artisans with verified buyers.

Free login for life members and free entry to State and National Pro Aari Olympiad rounds (district level will have a nominal fee).

Cash awards of ₹50,000 each for the Top 10 Aari Workers in every state and ₹1 lakh each for India's Top 10 national winners.

Free business website, accreditation, and ISO guidance for national winners.

Free legal support, training workshops, and foreign exposure programmes for qualified members.

A Stand Against Fake Certifications

Dr. Aravind's address also exposed the misuse of government logos, fake ISO certificates, and unapproved accreditation bodies that mislead artisans.

He announced that IAWF will start a national verification and awareness drive in 2026 to protect genuine Aari workers and ensure transparent certification practices.

The event, coordinated by Ms. Divyabharathi, General Secretary of PYAWC, concluded with cultural performances, recognition of top artisans and an open call for integrity within all women's organisations.

About IAWF:

The Indian Aari Workers Federation is a national body that supports Aari artisans through training, Olympiads, accreditation, legal awareness and livelihood programmes.

"We honour skill, not sell awards. Real recognition will always remain free."

Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, National President, IAWF

Contact: aariworkers@gmail.com | www.aariworkers.in

