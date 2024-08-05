IB MYP 5 Results: Oakridge Students Outperform Global Average for 7th year in a Row

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 5: Oakridge International School continues its legacy of excellence by achieving remarkable results at the IB MYP 5 e-assessments. Riya Iyengar got a perfect score of 56 out of 56, while Hasini Krishna scored 54/56. Riya Iyengar achieved a Perfect Score of 56/56, and 12 students scored above 50.

Twelve students scored above 50, and 50 received above 40 in the cohort of 65 students who appeared for the e-assessment in grade 10.

Students received an average score of 44 against the global average of 37.4, widening the gap between Oakridge and other IB schools worldwide.

"I am happy to see our MYP 5 learners moving confidently on to the next chapter of their lives equipped with the future-ready skills and compassion that define IB learners," said Principal Kavita Sukhani.

Christopher Short, Managing Director - Nord Anglia Education India, congratulated students on their results and wished them well in the future.

IB MYP at Oakridge

The MYP at Oakridge is designed to cultivate critical thinking, holistic development, and international-mindedness among students aged 11 to 16. Career Counselling begins as early as grade 8 to shape learners' aspirations and guide them to top QS-ranked universities and Ivy League colleges.

As a Nord Anglia Education school, collaborations with renowned institutions like MIT and UNICEF further enrich students' learning experiences, providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the ever-changing world. Cutting-edge labs, facilities, and various STEAM clubs such as Coding and Robotics also support the IB learner journey in MYP.

For more information, visit - www.oakridge.in/bengaluru.

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium school's organisation, with 84 schools across 33 countries. It is also the largest provider of IB education. The schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high-quality, transformational education to 86,000 students from kindergarten to the end of secondary school. The schools offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturite and the US Curriculum.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor