IBA's National Beverage Conclave: Pioneering Sustainable Solutions and Charting a Path to Global Leadership

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 7: The much-awaited Indian Beverage Association's (IBA) National Beverage Conclave unfolded with immense enthusiasm at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel in New Delhi yesterday. Under the theme of "Sustainable Food Systems: Redefining the Beverage Industry", the conclave brought together esteemed industry leaders, policymakers, representatives from regulatory bodies and other key stakeholders to discuss and shape the future of the non-alcoholic beverages sector.

The event served as a platform for the beverage industry to align with the vision of India becoming a global hub and contributing to the country's goal of achieving a 5 trillion dollar global economy, as envisioned by the Prime Minister of India. With a firm focus on showcasing the non-alcoholic beverages sector as a catalyst for job creation, the Conclave successfully highlighted the sector's immense potential to drive economic growth. Attendees were treated to insightful panel discussions and presentations from a diverse range of experts, including representatives from esteemed organizations such as ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), industry giants, startups, think tanks, and influential key opinion leaders. Senior representatives of the leading Beverage Corporates facilitated the panelists for the conclave.

Addressing the conclave, Chief Guest, Dr Rakesh Mohan, President Emeritus and Distinguished Fellow at CSEP, said, "I am delighted to witness the beverage industry's remarkable journey towards sustainability. The industry has embraced a conscious approach towards the environment, ensuring that their products are produced with a strong commitment to preserving our planet. Furthermore, the industry's focus on health and fitness aligns with the changing needs and aspirations of our consumers. As we compare India's progress with other developed countries, it is inspiring to see our beverage industry actively implementing sustainable practices. From reducing energy consumption to implementing innovative solutions, they are setting a commendable example for others to follow."

The event was graced by some of the renowned government functionaries like CK Mishra, Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change; Dr HS Oberoi, FSSAI; Dr Rakesh Mohan, President Emeritus & Distinguished Fellow, CSEP, Member, PM-EAC. Leading IBA Functionaries namely SR Goenka, Chairperson; CK Jaiporia, Vice Chairperson; and JP Meena, Secretary General. Industry stalwarts and panelists such as Angelo George, Bisleri Int.; Dr Arpita Mukherjee, ICRIER; Deepak Agarwal, Auric; Deepak Jolly, Ind Food & Beverage Association; Dr DV Darshane, Ind Food & Beverage Association; Leena Srivastava, Ashoka Centre for a People-Centric Energy Transition; Naina Sharma, Invest India; Nayantara Rai, Zomato; Dr. Nazneen Husein, Indian Dietetic Association; Prabhjot Sodhi, CEE; Ravi Kapoor, PwC; Shantanu Guha Ray, Central European News & NewsX; Sundeep Bajoria, Coca-Cola India; and Suneeti Toteja, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) amongst others. Event convened by Tayna Majithia, Director, IBA.

At the National Beverage Conclave 2023, the panel discussions revolved around some of the most intriguing themes such as Environmental Sustainability, Economic & Fiscal Sustainability, and Social Sustainability, inspiring participants to reimagine beverage manufacturing, distribution, and consumption.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the outcomes of the conclave, Mr. JP Meena, Secretary General, IBA said, "IBA's National Beverage Conclave 2023 has provided a remarkable platform for industry stakeholders to come together and shape the future of the beverage industry. We are thrilled by the level of engagement and the commitment showcased by participants from various sectors. By embracing sustainable food systems, we can unleash the full potential of the non-alcoholic beverages industry, creating a more prosperous and environmentally conscious future."

The conclave emphasized the sector's vital role in economic growth, fostering innovation, and promoting exports. Key discussions centered around strategies to enhance competitiveness, expand market reach, and attract foreign investments. With its focus on collaboration, development and innovation, the conclave aimed to propel the beverage industry towards achieving these ambitious economic targets through social sustainability. The positive audience reception and active participation from attendees applauded the efforts made by IBA in organizing such an impactful event.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor