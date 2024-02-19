IBEX India 2024: Plan Your Visit!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: The 11th edition of IBEX INDIA, the country's comprehensive International Trade Fair and Conference for BFSI & Fintech Sector, will be organised from 21 - 23 February 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.

The Indian BFSI sector has been constantly innovating and embracing cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and security. The adoption of artificial intelligence, blockchain, data analytics, and digital platforms is reshaping traditional banking and insurance models.

An upsurge in digital transactions, online banking, and mobile financial services vividly underscores the industry's unwavering commitment to delivering seamless and user-friendly solutions. This digital revolution, far from merely streamlining processes, actively promotes financial inclusion by extending its reach to segments of the population that were historically underserved.

Regulatory compliance has become a focal point, ensuring that advancements in technology are in harmony with the regulatory framework. BFSI institutions are proactively enhancing cyber security measures to safeguard sensitive financial data and uphold the integrity of the financial system.

Since 2011, IBEX INDIA has been providing a strategic platform for the technology service providers to show case their innovative and transformative technologies to the ever-evolving BFSI sector.

IBEX India 2024 is an action-packed 3-day event from February 21-23, 2024, where the entire BFSI community from India would interact with leading global technology solution providers, who would be showcasing diverse technologies in areas such as banking automation, physical infrastructure, IT infrastructure/network, security, retail banking, Insurtech, artificial intelligence, digital banking, and more.

INDUSTRY SUPPORT

Exhibitors include Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (SEZ), Aditya Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (CP Plus), Neokred Technologies Pvt Ltd, MBM Newtech Pvt Ltd/Kodak Alaris, NMDC Data Centre Pvt Ltd/ Yotta, Netapp India Pvt. Ltd, Juniper Networks India Pvt. Ltd, ACZET Pvt Ltd, Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Ashlyn Chemunoor Instruments Pvt Ltd, Digital Check Corp, Evolis Card Printer India Pvt Ltd, Geeken Seating Collection Pvt Ltd, Kores India Ltd, Kusters Engineering India Pvt Ltd, Microworld Software Services Pvt Ltd, Miscot Systems Pvt. Ltd, Neo SOFT Pvt. Ltd, Perto India Private Limited and TP-Link India Pvt. Ltd.

Endorsed and supported by public and private banks, IBEX India 2024, has the unanimous buy-in from the industry, in addition to the support from industry associations. Among them are Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, CSB Bank, Cyber Society of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Digital Security Association of India (DiSAI), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), Fincare Small Finance Bank, Fino Payments Bank, FinTech Association of Sri Lanka (FASL), Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Maharashtra State Cooperative Banks Association(MSCBA), National Federation of State Co-operative Banks Ltd. (NAFSCOB), NKGSB Co-operative Bank Ltd., The Rajasthan Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, RBL Bank , South Indian Bank UCO Bank and Union Bank of India support IBEX India .

Officials from public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, foreign banks, financial institutions/ NBFCs/ insurance companies/ gold loan companies/ are expected to visit IBEX India 2024. There are over 100 exhibitors participating in the exhibition, which is a vital part of the event.

IBEX India 2024 will see the presence of senior members of the BFSI fraternity participating in stimulating discussions along with representatives of leading technology companies. There will be a conference with the theme "Navigating to New Horizons - BFSI Technology, Trends & Transformation", featuring an impressive panel of BFSI professionals.

High-level keynote speeches, thought-provoking panel discussions and special addresses focusing on Data Sovereignty, BFSI Innovations - Trends & Next Practices, Adoption of AI -Strategy and Governance, Embracing Zero Trust Infrastructure, Compliance Automation, Reg Tech and Legal Tech, Customer Service Excellence & Martech, Fintech-BFSI Sector Collaboration and Digital Public Infrastructure.

The last day of IBEX India will have a seminar dedicated to the Cooperative banks, covering issues related to cooperative banking. The seminar will facilitate knowledge exchange, collaborative networking, and insights into the transformative impact of technology on the cooperative banking landscape.

TECH AWARDS

As we embark on the 11th edition, IBEX INDIA proudly unveils the Technology Awards 2024, underscoring the dedication to recognising and celebrating technological prowess, innovation, and excellence within the Indian BFSI landscape. The award ceremony will be evaluated by an esteemed jury panel comprising seasoned experts from the BFSI Sector, Technology, Insurance, Regulation, and Financial Services.

In collaboration with IBEX INDIA 2024's exclusive knowledge partner, Capgemini, the awards promise to be a benchmark in recognizing excellence within the industry. The jury panel and knowledge partners have meticulously curated relevant award categories and judging parameters to ensure a fair and impartial evaluation for all nominees.

The attendees at IBEX India can witness and experience the latest technologies for the BFSI sector and will also have the opportunity to cultivate meaningful connections with industry experts, potential clients, and strategic partners. Additionally, attendees can gain valuable insights into current market trends, learn about the best practices in the industry and identify tailored solutions for their brands.

