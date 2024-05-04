IBM expands software availability to 92 countries in AWS Marketplace, including India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : IBM has announced an expansion in the availability of its software portfolio, making it accessible in 92 countries through the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Marketplace.

This expansion, which includes India, aims to simplify procurement processes for clients, streamline purchasing, and create new efficiencies while leveraging their AWS committed spend for IBM software purchases.

AWS Marketplace is an online store that allows customers to find, test, buy, and use software and services that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The move by IBM comes as cloud marketplaces continue to emerge as the fastest-growing route to market for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software.

According to a Canalys study, the market is expected to reach US USD 45 billion by 2025, showing an 84 per cent compound annual growth rate over five years.

Cloud marketplaces like AWS Marketplace facilitate shorter buying cycles, consolidated billing, and rapid scalability of software deployments.

"Both IBM and AWS play a huge role in our success," said Uri Bechar, vice president of software engineering at Redis.

He further added that "Buying IBM software in AWS Marketplace gives us more flexibility, enables us to use our committed spend, and ultimately makes the entire process easier so we can deploy faster and start seeing value from our investments."

IBM's software offerings in AWS Marketplace include a portfolio of 44 listings and 29 SaaS offerings, providing clients with access to artificial intelligence (AI) and data technologies. Among these offerings are components of the watsonx AI and Data platform, including watsonx.data, a fit-for-purpose data store, and watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Two of IBM's AI Assistants watsonx Assistant and watsonx Orchestrate are also available, with watsonx.governance expected to be added soon.

"IBM's global expansion with AWS Marketplace opens up innovation opportunities for our joint customers across the world. By leveraging the speed and simplified procurement capabilities of AWS Marketplace, customers can now more easily access IBM's cutting-edge solutions, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation and drive innovation at scale" said Matt Yanchyshyn, General Manager AWS Marketplace.

IBM's offerings in AWS Marketplace extend beyond AI and data technologies to include flagship database Db2 Cloud Pak for Data, a portfolio of automation software, and IBM Security and Sustainability software portfolios. These solutions are built on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, allowing clients to deploy on AWS with flexible licensing options.

Moreover, IBM is launching 15 new IBM Consulting professional services and assets on AWS Marketplace, exclusively designed for AWS. These services are focused on data and application modernization, security services, and tailored industry-specific solutions, with generative AI capabilities included in select services.

