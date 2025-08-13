IBM's new Mumbai office inaugurated by CM Fadnavis with a vision for a quantum-driven Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated on Wednesday IBM's new office in Mumbai. Far more than just a corporate milestone, the CM declared the opening as a pivotal step toward shaping the future of both Maharashtra and India.

"This is not a mere experience centre of IBM," Fadnavis said in his address. "But this is a place where the future of India and the future of Maharashtra will be shaped."

Highlighting the transformative potential of emerging technologies, he emphasised that Maharashtra is embracing the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

"Quantum computing will be totally changing every sphere of our life," he noted. "Especially when it comes to business, government, security, logistics, finance, and marketsevery single thing will be positively impacted."

He also addressed the real-world implications of AI, referencing a personal experience.

"Recently on social media, I encountered a clip where my image and voice were used, but the context was completely different. It was made to look like I was recommending some medicine. That moment made me realize the challenges AI can poseespecially in my role as Home Minister of this state."

Despite the risks, Fadnavis expressed optimism, believing that technology offers its own solutions.

"The solution is also offered by the technology. It's offered by AI, it's offered by quantum computing."

With sustainability and climate-resilient agriculture as top priorities, the CM highlighted how quantum innovations could improve the lives of millions.

"Sustainable agriculture practices can be achieved through new innovations with the help of quantum computing. And that will actually change the lives of 40-45 per cent people of Maharashtra," the chief minister said.

Addressing the concern of skilled manpower, he concluded, "But the question arises, where is the human resource? And I think the answer is today's collaboration, by which we would also like to create a pool of human resource in quantum computing."

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. According to its website, it helps clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in their industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor