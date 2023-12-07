IBSAT-2023: Last Chance for MBA aspirants to take the leap

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7: In a resounding invitation to aspiring management graduates, the ICFAI Business School (IBS) extends an opportunity to grasp the final moments for applications to the IBS Aptitude Test 2023 (IBSAT-2023). This marks the closing chapter for those aiming to embark on the journey towards an MBA at one of the nation's premier management institutions for the upcoming academic year.

Key application details and dates:

1. Time is running out: Act now

* The window for submitting applications for IBSAT-2023 will close on December 16, 2023.

* Mark your calendars for the examination dates on December 23rd and 24th, 2023.

2. IBSAT-2023 overview: A digital advantage

* IBSAT-2023 is a 2-hour computer-based proctored online test, offering the flexibility to be taken from any location.

* The test unfolds across four sections:

- Verbal Ability (50 questions)

- Reading Comprehension (30 questions)

- Quantitative Aptitude (30 questions)

- Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation (30 questions)

3. Free mock exams with prizes: Sharpen your skills

* IBS provides candidates a chance to engage in free mock exams through the IBSAT National Mock Test 2023.

* Prizes include a coveted Rs 10,000 gift card for the top performer and Rs 2,000 gift cards for ranks 2 to 100.

4. One application, 9 campuses: Simplifying admissions

* A single IBSAT application opens the doors to all nine IBS campuses, namely Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

5. Placement records 2023:

* IBS campuses proudly maintain an impressive placement record, with over 96% of students securing placements annually.

* Graduates find rewarding opportunities across diverse sectors, both nationally and internationally.

6. Why choose IBS?

* IBS stands out by emphasizing case-based learning, facilitated by experienced faculty from academia and industry.

* The curriculum integrates practical skills, state-of-the-art IT lab facilities, and industry-relevant certifications to enhance employability.

* The Career Management Centre acts as a bridge, connecting students with a vast network of over 1,000 actively participating companies.

7. Apply now for a career in management

* With time slipping away, aspiring MBAs are encouraged to seize this last opportunity to apply for IBSAT-2023 to stand a chance to pursue.

* For the application and detailed information, visit the IBS Official Website.

As the countdown continues, the call to apply for IBSAT-2023 resonates with the promise of a management education that propels individuals into the echelons of success. Don't miss the chance to be a part of the legacy of successful IBS alumni.

For further information, please visit https://ibsindia.org/.

To apply please visit https://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat/registration/index.asp?utm_source=PRNEWSWIRE&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=IBSAT%2023

Contact Us:

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

