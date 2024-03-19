IBSFINtech, a Global TreasuryTech Company Receives ISO 27001 Certification

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 19: IBSFINtech, a global enterprise Treasury Management System (TMS) provider is proud to announce its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, an internationally recognised standard for information security management systems.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 sets the benchmark for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), which defines the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an organization's security protocols. This certification validates IBSFINtech's commitment to maintaining robust security measures aligned with international standards.

In today's dynamic business environment, the treasury function serves as the nucleus of strategic decision-making, housing invaluable data crucial for operational success. Recognising the pivotal role of treasury operations, IBSFINtech has established itself as a key player in the digitization and automation of corporate Treasury, Risk, Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance functions. Its platform provides a comprehensive and integrated Treasury Management System, empowering the CFOs, Treasurers and other stakeholders with a solution that enables governance, transparency, control, visibility, mitigates operational risk and improves business efficiency.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, IBSFINtech's solution places a strong emphasis on the security of its client's business-critical information. The attainment of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification further validates IBSFINtech's commitment to ensuring data security. Enhanced with ISO-aligned security protocols, it equips the CFOs and Treasurers with comprehensive protection against evolving security threats, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of the vital information.

CM Grover - MD & CEO, IBSFINtech, shared, "At IBSFINtech, we prioritize fostering unwavering trust and confidence in our clients by ensuring paramount focus on security, that exceeds industry benchmarks. Our dedication to maintaining the highest levels of security is not merely a one-time endeavour; it's an ongoing journey and this certification is a reflection of our commitment. We understand the ever-evolving threat landscape and pre-emptively address these challenges, ensuring our clients always remain safeguarded."

Pramod Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer, quoted, "At a time of rapid change and increasingly sophisticated external threats, the ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our focus on establishing a process-driven organization that ensures the security of business-critical information, secure code, and secure development operations. By adhering to this internationally recognized standard, we demonstrate a structured approach to planning, implementing, and maintaining our Information Security Management System (ISMS). It strengthens our cybersecurity defenses and compliance processes critical to serving our global customer base."

IBSFINtech, a pioneering Made-in-India company stands firm in its commitment to ensuring the utmost security of its client's data. Attaining ISO certification is a testament to IBSFINtech's proactive approach in staying ahead of evolving threats further assuring its clients that their trust is well-placed.

