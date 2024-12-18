IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack boosts Matchbox to dream bigger, soar higher

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a drama that unfolded across five airports, five countries, seven days, 188 souls, and a billion Indian hearts, has captured the love of audiences worldwide.

It remained in the global top 10 charts for three weeks and in Indian top 10 charts for 11 weeks.

"A masterclass in storytelling," IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was among the top Google searches.

"It was an absolute honour to play Captain Devi Sharan on screen. Anubhav Sir brought together stalwarts of Indian cinema to retell this historic event. I'll wear this Matchbox show as a badge of honour for the rest of my life," says Vijay Varma.

"It is truly heartwarming to get the kind of love IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has received from global audiences," says Sanjay Routray, Producer, Matchbox Shots.

December 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the most traumatic hijacking in the history of Indian aviation.

A show that took six years to research, write, and produce, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is an adaptation of the book Flight into Fear: The Captain's Story by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhary.

The three partners at Matchbox Shots are united in their commitment to telling exceptional stories that resonate with global audiences. They build the best teams for their projects, back their teams to the hilt, and make Matchbox Shots a perfect home for storytellers. The production house has several promising projects in the pipeline with acclaimed creators like Hansal Mehta, Navdeep Singh, Jasmeet Reen, Sudeep Sharma, Yogesh Chandekar, and Vasan Bala.

"Real-life stories, told authentically, keeping the God of detail happy, resonate with the world. It would not have been possible without the faith Netflix bestowed on Matchbox and the creative stewardship of Anubhav Sinha. A big thank you!" says Sarita Patil, Producer, Matchbox Shots.

Anubhav Sinha, the director of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, says, "Stories like these are not just meant to entertain; they remind us of resilience, courage, and humanity in the face of unimaginable adversity. It was a humbling experience to bring this story to the screen, and I am deeply grateful for the love it has received from audiences worldwide."

Released on August 29 2024, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack quickly became a global sensation. Praised for its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and meticulous attention to detail, the show received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, cementing Matchbox Shots as a powerhouse of impactful storytelling.

