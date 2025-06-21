ICAI Pioneers Nationwide MSME Empowerment Drive for ‘Viksit Bharat’

New Delhi [India], June 21: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has launched a strategic national initiative aimed at empowering India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)—the silent growth engines behind the country's economy. In a bid to strengthen these businesses and catalyze their transformation, ICAI will host the MSME Conclave 2025 on June 26–27 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai and Nationwide event on 27 June.

This two-day conclave will bring together MSME entrepreneurs, financial institutions, regulators, policy-makers, and CAs from across India to collaborate, innovate, and enable sustainable growth through MSME help desk.

The initiative focuses on six critical pillars of enterprise growth—Finance, Accounting, Technology, Human Resource, Operations, and Management (FATHOM)—equipping MSMEs with structured, expert-led support that goes far beyond compliance.

CA Gyan Chand Mishra, Chairman of the ICAI MSME & Startup Committee highlights

“The time has come to uplift MSMEs from informal hustle to structured success. Through FATHOM, we are offering MSMEs a complete ecosystem of handholding—from financial literacy to digital adoption. The Conclave is not just an event; it's a national movement to elevate enterprise.”

“MSMEs are the pulse of India's economy, but they often run marathons with their shoelaces untied. ICAI is stepping in not just with advice—but with action, helping these businesses scale, sustain and soar—with Chartered Accountants as their growth partners.-” said CA Arpit Kabra, Vice Chairman of the committee.

With over 75 lakh MSMEs contributing nearly 30% of India's GDP, ICAI's initiative stands as a bold, timely intervention.

The message is loud and clear: “Empower MSMEs, and you empower India.”

