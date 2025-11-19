Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. Appoints Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy as Chief Executive Officer

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Ice Make Refrigeration Limited, a leading provider of refrigeration products and solutions, has appointed Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 14, 2025.

Mr. Reddy brings with him a distinguished track record of leadership excellence, strategic execution, and deep industry expertise spanning over three decades. He is an Engineering graduate with MBA and has played pivotal roles in expanding business verticals, driving profitability, and steering transformation initiatives. He completed Senior Executive Programme from London Business School, London. He was an elected member of CII Maharashtra State Council for 2024-25.

Prior to joining Ice Make, Mr. Reddy held the position of Executive Vice President - Corporate Strategy & Business Development at Blue Star.

At Ice Make, Mr. Reddy will have mandate to drive growth, enhance customer value, and accelerate the company's next phase of strategic expansion.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Chandrakant Patel, CMD, Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. stated:

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy to the Ice Make family. His deep industry knowledge, strong strategic orientation, and proven track record in scaling businesses make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. As Ice Make enters its next phase of growth, his expertise will play a pivotal role in accelerating our expansion, advancing our product innovation roadmap, and delivering enhanced value to customers, partners, and shareholders."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy said:

"I am delighted to join Ice Make at a pivotal moment in its journey of growth and transformation. The company has built a strong foundation of trust, innovation, and customer focus over the past three decades. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to strengthen market presence, expand products & solutions portfolio, and deliver enhanced value to customers & stakeholders by driving Ice Make's vision of becoming a leader in sustainable and energy-efficient refrigeration products & solutions."

Mr. Reddy's appointment comes at an important time as Ice Make continues to strengthen its portfolio, expand geographically, and align itself with India's growing need for robust cold chain infrastructure across segments.

About Ice Make Refrigeration Limited:

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited has been catering to the diverse needs of its customers since 1993, providing customized cooling solutions across a wide range of industries. The company operates under key business verticals, including Cold Room, Commercial Refrigeration, Industrial Refrigeration, Transport Refrigeration, and Ammonia Refrigeration, serving numerous industries in India and have footprints in 24 countries.

In December 2017, Ice Make was listed on NSE Emerge, with a record-breaking SMEIPO subscription of over 261 times, worth over INR 6100 Crores. The company achieved a significant financial milestone in FY25, surpassing an annual turnover of INR 480 crore. With over 1200+ employees, Ice Make operates three manufacturing units in Gujarat, one in Tamil Nadu, One in West Bengal.

Over the years, Ice Make has received several awards and accolades, including the Indian Leadership Award for Industrial Development in 2011, the Best Medium Enterprise (Manufacturing) by Canara Bank & Skoch Award in 2014, the India SME 100 Award in 2017, and the Gold Award for excellence in its core industry category and the 2017-18 Vision Award for Annual Report Competition, where ICE Make ranked 27th among the top 100 annual reports globally.

