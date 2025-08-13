ICEA launches semiconductor leadership forum to drive India’s semiconductor growth vision

New Delhi, Aug 13 The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Wednesday launched 'Semiconductor Leadership Forum', a landmark initiative aimed at steering India’s long-term semiconductor strategy across manufacturing, capital goods, talent, and innovation.

"This moment, close to Independence Day, symbolises the nation’s renewed resolve towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, transforming India from a consumer of electronics to a global manufacturing powerhouse in high-technology sectors such as semiconductors," the ICEA, an industry body representing the electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sector, said.

The forum embodies the spirit of economic independence and technological self-reliance, essential for securing India’s future in a competitive, geopolitically sensitive world, it added.

The government, through the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), has laid a strong foundation with policy initiatives to catalyse semiconductor manufacturing.

India has made significant progress with multiple Fab and OSAT proposals approved and progressing rapidly.

Building on these foundations, the Leadership Forum will focus on aligning national goals with industry capabilities and emerging global opportunities, ensuring India’s role as a trusted and indispensable node in the global semiconductor supply chain, the ICEA said.

"India’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for semiconductors is being realised through a combination of focused policy, strategic investments, and strong industry participation," ISM CEO Amitesh Kumar Sinha said.

The ISM has laid a solid foundation with several manufacturing and design proposals progressing at pace, Sinha added.

"Launching the ICEA Semiconductor Leadership Forum on the eve of our Independence Day is both symbolic and purposeful. Independence was about political sovereignty; today, it must also mean technological and economic sovereignty," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

