ICETCSIS 2025 Concludes Successfully with Over 200 Papers Presented Globally -- Chief Guest Dr. Aariz Aftab, IAS, Graces the Inaugural Session

New Delhi [India], October 14: The International Conference on Emerging Trends in Computer Science and Intelligent Systems (ICETCSIS 2025), organized by the AMIEE Association in collaboration with the CMAOI Association and the RAHSS Association, concluded successfully on 12th October 2025 at 6:30 PM.

The two-day online conference was inaugurated by Dr. Aariz Aftab, IAS, noted for his tenure as Chief Electoral Officer and Additional Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, and witnessed enthusiastic global participation. In his address, Dr. Aftab emphasized the importance of integrating artificial intelligence, data-driven systems, and digital governance to foster transparency and efficiency in public services. More than 200 research papers were presented across multiple parallel tracks by academicians, researchers, and professionals from diverse fields, making the event a significant milestone in international academic collaboration.

The event was convened by Prof. (Dr.) Ipseeta Nanda, Vice Chairperson and Director, Rourkela Institute of Technology, Odisha, with Co-Convenor Dr. Sheeba P. S., Dean Academics & Research and HOD, Computer Engineering, Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai; Dr. Nandini Katti, Sr. Vice Principal, KES Shroff College, Mumbai; and Dr. Uma Nagarajan, Associate Professor, BITS Pilani.

The Organizing Committee comprised of Conference Chairs Dr. Aamir Junaid Ahmad, Secretary, AMIEE Association, and Prof. M. A. Anusua, JSS Science & Technology University, Karnataka, along with Conference Directors Dr. Rita Rani, Daulat Ram College, Delhi; Dr. Poornima G., B.M.S. College of Engineering, Bangalore; Dr. B. N. Manjunatha Reddy, Cambridge Institute of Technology, Bengaluru; Dr. Malatthi, K.S.R. College of Engineering.

The Session Chairs included Dr. Nalini N., Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology; Ms. Sarala Hemant Kumar, Padmashree Institute of Management and Sciences; Mrs. Lalitha, DSCASC, Karnataka. The Jury Members included Dr. Nandini Katti, Sr. Vice Principal, KES Shroff College, Mumbai; Dr. Poornima G., Professor, B.M.S. College of Engineering, Bangalore; Dr. N. Pannirselvam, SRMIST, Tamil Nadu; Dr. Uma Nagarajan, Associate Professor, BITS Pilani; Dr. Rita Rani, Associate Professor, Daulat Ram College, Delhi, India; Dr. Rajalakshmi K, Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Madurai; Prof. Supriya Shirsath, Assistant Professor, Pravara Rural Engineering College, Maharashtra; Dr. Shiva S Reddy, Assistant Professor, CSE, Sagi Rama Krishnam Raju Engineering College, West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh; Mrs. Lalitha, Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce, Dayananda Sagar College of Arts Science and Commerce, Karnataka; Dr. Nirmala Baloorkar, Assistant Professor, K J Somaiya School of Engineering, Maharashtra; Prof. Mohit Tiwari, Assistant Professor, Bharati Vidyapeeth's College Of Engineering, Delhi; Dr. M. V. S. Sairam, Professor, Dean Academics (UG), Gayatri Vidya Parishad College Of Engineering (Autonomous), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh; Dr. R. Satheeshkumar, Professor, Department of MBA and Research Centre, Surana College (Autonomous), Bangalore; Dr. Mithun B N, Professor and Head, A P S College Of Engineering, Karnataka; Dr. Gupinath Bhandari, Professor, Jadavpur University, West Bengal; Dr. R. Vidhya, Professor & Head, Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology; Dr. Nabamita Banerjee Roy, Associate Professor, Heritage Institute Of Technology, West Bengal; Dr. Jhuma Ray, Assistant Professor, RCC Institute Of Information Technology, West Bengal; Dr. Pooja Vasant Koli, Assistant Professor, PVPIT, Budhgaon, Maharashtra; Dr. Ashish Mulajkar, Assistant Professor, MIT Academy Of Engineering, Alandi, Maharashtra; Dr. Saran Kumar A, Assistant Professor, Coimbatore Institute Of Technology, Tamil Nadu; Prof. Shwethashree G C, Assistant Professor, SJCE, JSSS & TU, Karnataka; Dr. Roja B A, School of Information Science, Presidency University, Rajanukunte, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Ms. Shylaja V, Assistant Professor, ECE Department, Bangalore Institute of Technology; and Dr. Nirmala DB, Assistant Professor, Dept. of CTM, JSSSTU, Mysore, Dr. Laxmi Gulappagol an Associate Professor in the Department of Cyber Security at NMAM Institute of Technology (NMAMIT), Nitte - Deemed to be University.

The conference brought together distinguished scholars and researchers from across India to share insights, foster collaboration, and advance academic and professional excellence.

The Technical and Healthcare Application Review Committee comprised eminent experts such as Mr. Sujoy Roy (Solventum, Bengaluru), Dr. Sneha Jha (MTMH, Jamshedpur), Dr. Gunveen Kaur Narula (Ruban Memorial Hospital, Patna), and Ms. Noore Zahra (Princess Nourah University, Riyadh). Their insights ensured that the conference effectively bridged technological innovation and healthcare applications in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Systems.

The papers presented spanned a broad range of emerging research domains, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, IoT, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Educational Technologies, and Healthcare Intelligence. The discussions emphasized the importance of innovation with societal relevance and practical application across industries.

Outstanding papers in categories such as Research Excellence, Innovation, Application, and Interdisciplinary Impact will be recognized with awards. Furthermore, all accepted papers will be published in the Journal of Research and Innovation in Technology, Commerce, and Management, www.jritm.org , which features ISSN, DOI, and Google Scholar Indexing.

The conference marked yet another successful milestone in AMIEE's ongoing efforts to promote collaboration between academia, research, and industryfostering innovation and creating a global platform for knowledge sharing.

For more details visit www.amiee.in, www.cmaoi.org, www.rahss.org

