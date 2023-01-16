ICFAI Business School Maintains an Impeccable Track Record of Excellent Placements Every Year

ICFAI Business School (IBS) a constituent of The IFHE (The ICFAI Foundation of Higher Education) is considered one of the top Business Schools in India.

The course curriculum of its two-year full-time MBA/PGPM degree is designed to be most relevant to the current demands of the industry and delivered by faculty with expertise on the subject. This is one of the primary reasons for the stupendous achievement of about 97per cent of campus placements this year by the 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School (IBS) and bringing in the best of companies for the recruitment drive.

Brief on placements for the class of 2020-22:

Highest International salary package offered: INR 53.45 LPAHighest National salary package offered: INR 21 LPA

Average:For the top 10 per cent of performers salary package offered: is INR 14.31 LPAFor the top 25 per cent of performers salary package offered: is INR 11.70 LPAThe overall average package offered: INR 8.71 LPATo read about ICFAI Business School (IBS) placement 2022, visit https://ibsindia.org/final-placements/.

Comparison and Trends of placement for 2022 vs 2021 vs 2020:

- The highest international salary package in 2021 and 2020 was INR 50.23 LPA (for both years).- The highest national salary package offered in 2021 and 2020 were INR 15.89 LPA and INR 16.05 LPA, respectively.- The top 10 per cent average packages in 2021 and 2020 were INR 15.35 LPA and INR 12.61 LPA, respectively.- The top per cent average packages in 2021 and 2020 were INR 11.52 LPA and INR 9.97 LPA, respectively.- The overall average packages in 2021 and 2020 were INR 7.97 LPA and INR 7.32 LPA, respectively. In comparison to the previous two years, the placements for the class of 2022 have done better, and also a trend of doing better year after year can be seen in the above data.

Despite the global crisis caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the placements have been exceptional.

Reasons behind the progressive placements every year:

- Career Management Center: CMC (Career Management Center) is a constituent of ICFAI Business School (IBS), dedicated to placements. The objective of the CMC team is to enhance the placement prospects for the students every year. The CMC team works throughout the year to bring the best of companies from various sectors to the campus. Over the years ICFAI Business School (IBS) has built a great rapport with more than 4000 companies across India.

Last year more than 500 companies visited the campus for recruitment. The number of students placed increases every year and results in continuous growth year after year.

- Summer internships: Summer internship is a mandatory and important part of the two-year full-time MBA/PGPM course curriculum at ICFAI Business School (IBS). The placements for the same are also coordinated by the CMC team. The summer internship lasts up to 14 weeks. The student is taken in as an intern and made part of a functional team handling a project. The student needs to adhere to the roles assigned. The student's performance is assessed by the company guide and the faculty guide. This ensures that the student is assessed objectively. Those who do reasonably well are also often recruited. The summer internship is a great exposure for the students to the real corporate world and helps in discovering their own strengths and weaknesses, which is very important in choosing one's road to success.

- Interactive workshops: CMC organizes guest lectures and career workshops which are great platforms for students to also help them to interact with the speakers. Every year CMC in collaboration with IBSAF (IBS Alumni Federation), organizes Alumni meets, which help the alumni members meet each other and help in better networking.

- Career counseling: CMC helps students to clear their confusion about choosing the right career. An MBA/PGPM is a lot more than just a professional or academic course. The students discover the strengths that they never realized they had. In ICFAI Business School (IBS) CMC ensures assessing the students under various parameters and guiding them aptly in choosing the right career forte for themselves.

- Training in soft skills: Apart from the academic credits, priority is given to developing the soft skills of the students. ICFAI Business School (IBS) believes that apart from academic knowledge, presentability during the interview is very important. CMC constantly works with the students helping them boost their communication skills and interpersonal skills.Mock interviews: Students are exposed to many mock interviews before facing the real one. Mock interviews are very helpful for the students to polish themselves well before facing the real one.

- Course Pedagogy

The course curriculum and pedagogy in ICFAI Business School (IBS) is designed mindfully and keeps on improvising according to the trend and demands of the corporate world. ICFAI Business School (IBS) is one of the very few B- Schools in India that follows Case-Study-based learning protocol and involves the students mostly in programs that enhances their overall personality.

To know more, click here https://ibsindia.org/.

Media Contact:ICFAI Business SchoolPlot No. 65, Nagarjuna HillsPunjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082TelanganaPh: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)Email - ibsat@ibsindia.org

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor