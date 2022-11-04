ICFAI Business School Management Program giving an Edge to One's Corporate Career

Anyone who wants to grow steadily in their career today needs leadership skills, team management abilities, communication skills, etc. beyond their core subject knowledge. MBA/PGPM degree from a renowned Business school in India is a weighing addition to one's resume and also for skill enhancement required for vertical growth in any given domain.

Like every year, candidates who are aspiring for MBA/PGPM are applying for all the entrance tests and preparing rigorously towards the same. IBSAT is one of the various popular entrance tests that most aspirants apply for and prepare for qualifying.

Most MBA aspirants apply for IBSAT which is conducted by The IFHE (ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education).

It is the entrance test to qualify for eligibility for the selection process for a 2-year full-time MBA/PGPM and PhD Program in IBS Hyderabad and IBS Bengaluru (Off Campus IFHE), MBA program in IBS Dehradun and IBS Jaipur, and PGPM program in IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai, and IBS Pune.

ICFAI Business School gives a clear message of the fact that an MBA/PGPM degree is very important right now for anyone ambitious about a booming corporate career. And this very approach is being resonated through every effort IBS puts in by helping aspirants for upcoming competitive exams, providing the applicants with more insight about MBA and its benefits, etc.

The reasons how ICFAI Business School shapes a promising career for its students:

- World-class faculty: The faculty community is the torch bearer for the students. ICFAI Business School (IBS) is recognized nationally and globally for its continuous efforts in providing a world-class faculty resource that is very important for a memorable and positive learning experience for the students. ICFAI Business School (IBS) thrives to be an educational institution that empowers the philosophy of making learning the most productive.

- Case Study-based Learning: The 2-year MBA/PGPM course curriculum in ICFAI Business School (IBS) is unique due to the extensive emphasis on case study-based learning. Students are provided with worldwide business case studies continuously, which are further to be presented with a solution and discussed in the classroom setup.

- Summer Internship Programs: MBA/PGPM program at ICFAI Business School (IBS) needs the students to invest a good time in the Summer Internship Program. The program is usually for 14 weeks when the student gets an opportunity to be a part of a renowned corporate house as an intern in a team working on a particular project. It is an orientation to the real-time work culture and provides a horizon to learn beyond books.

- Campus Placement: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has maintained outstanding statistics of placements for students both nationally and internationally over the years since its inception. The placement procedure is carried on in a very systematic manner. The students are exposed to various rigorous pieces of training to prepare for the interviews. Every year ICFAI Business School (IBS) welcomes an elaborate list of firms from varied domains and industries for the placement process and has maintained providing salary packages that the students deserve. The overall average package offered during placement 2022 has been Rs 8.71 LPA, with the top 10 per cent average package being Rs 14.31 LPA. The highest international package that many students have acquired is Rs 53. 45 LPA.

- The humane element: IBS understands that holistic growth is equally essential for a student besides professional and academic learning. A person cannot deem fit as a successful leader or a team player if he/she doesn't impart the humane element within them. Extra-Curricular activities, recreational facilities, top-notch infrastructure, and a friendly atmosphere makes ICFAI Business School (IBS) a great choice for the wonderful 2-year experience for students.

Facts on how ICFAI Business School (IBS) makes a difference:

- Fair and Equal Selection Process: While someone is aspiring to pursue MBA/PGPM, he/ she is certainly aiming and preparing for the top Business Schools in India. However, at times the selection process for MBA in India in many management colleges has criteria of quota and other preferences; which is no doubt good but a little demotivating for many potential aspirants who face loss at a narrow margin. The selection process in ICFAI Business School (IBS) doesn't adhere to any such criteria and believes rather in an organic and equal selection process for everyone.

- IBSAT National Mock Test: ICFAI Business School (IBS) conducts IBSAT National Mock Test every year, which gives the aspirants a great insight into the MBA entrance test. This year the IBSAT National Mock Test is being conducted from October 1, 2022, to November 15, 2022. The registration procedure and all the details about the same are available at . The first 100 toppers will get gift vouchers, the first prize being Rs 10000 and 2nd to 100th Rs 2000.

- Scholarship worth Rs 10 Crores: ICFAI Business School (IBS) is sanctioning Scholarships worth Rs 10 Crores for the toppers of IBSAT who join the class of 2023- 25. It will be a huge support and game changer for many students reducing their financial burdens.Application Procedure

Those who have not applied for IBSAT 2022 yet, still have the opportunity to do the same as ICFAI Business School (IBS) is still accepting applications.

Online: Candidates can apply online by visiting the official site and following the guided instructions.

Purchase from ICFAI Business School (IBS) information Office: Candidates may locate the ICFAI Business School (IBS) office closest to them from the website and visit the same for purchasing the bulletin and submitting the application form.

This year again IBSAT will be conducted online, and candidates may appear for the test from the comfort of their homes. The mandatory requisites will be a device and a steady internet connection for the two hours of the test.

To know more and register for IBSAT 2022, visit .

Contact:

IBS Admission OfficePlot No. 65, Nagarjuna HillsPunjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082TelanganaPh: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77E-mail:

