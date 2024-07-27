ICICI Bank posts 14.6 pc rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,059 crore

Mumbai, July 27 ICICI Bank, on Saturday, reported a 14.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 11,059 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 9,648.2 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's net interest income went up by 7.3 per cent to Rs 19,552.9 crore during the first quarter from Rs 18,227 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross non-performing asset of the lender came in at 2.15 per cent. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 0.43 per cent compared to 0.42 per cent last year.

ICICI Bank also disclosed that its provisions for Q1 have increased by 3.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,332.2 crore.

