ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 1: Issue Subscribed 30% So Far on First Day; Check GMP

The initial public offering of the ICICI Prudential AMC was subscribed to over 30% on the first day of bidding on Friday, December 12. The Rs 10,602 will close on December 16 and the tentative allotment date is December 17, 2025, while the listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be December 19, 2025.

The price band of the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO has been set at Rs 2,061–Rs 2,165 per share with a minimum investment of Rs 12,366 with a lot of six shares. The IPO is entirely offer for sale of over 4.89 crore shares by promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings.

The issue was subscribed to 0.31 times with qualified institutional buyers taking 0.60 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed by 0.25 times, and retail individual investors subscribed 0.17 times, according to BSE and NSE.

Currently, ICICI Bank holds 51%, while Prudential owns 49% of the AMC. After listing, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the fifth largest entity in the CICI Group. The company has already raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investment ahead of its IPO.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP

The share of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is trending at Rs 198 per share in the grey market premium (GMP) at 2.37 pm on Friday, December 12, as per Investorgain.com. The estimated listing price is Rs 2363 is estimated with 9.15% over the IPO bidding price of Rs 2,165 per share.