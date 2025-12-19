ICICI Prudential AMC Makes Strong Market Debut, Lists at 20% Premium on NSE and BSE

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, with its shares listing on both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange at a premium of 20% over the issue price. The IPO was priced at ₹2,165 per equity share. The public issue witnessed robust investor interest, attracting over 55 lakh bids and emerging as India’s fourth most subscribed IPO. Following the listing, ICICI Prudential AMC shares continued to trade higher on both exchanges. On the BSE, the stock was quoted at ₹2,626.65, up ₹20.45 or 0.78 per cent, while on the NSE it was trading at ₹2,613, gaining ₹13 or 0.50 per cent.

Post listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at around ₹1.28 lakh crore. ICICI Prudential AMC earns its revenue primarily through management fees charged on mutual fund assets, which typically range between 1 and 2 per cent of assets under management. The fund house offers a diversified suite of equity, debt and hybrid mutual fund schemes, distributed through ICICI Bank branches as well as external distribution platforms. Ahead of the IPO opening, the company raised ₹3,021.8 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book saw participation from several marquee global institutions, reflecting strong institutional confidence in the issue.

ICICI Prudential AMC is the most profitable player in India’s mutual fund industry, commanding the highest profit-after-tax market share of 17.4 per cent in FY25. The company’s strong profitability is supported by its scale, operating leverage and diversified revenue base. With this listing, ICICI Prudential AMC becomes the fifth asset management company to be listed on Indian stock exchanges, after HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Shriram AMC and Nippon Life India Asset Management. It is also the fifth company from the ICICI Group to be listed on the bourses. ICICI Bank shareholders were also allotted a reserved quota in the IPO, which was subscribed 10 times, further underscoring strong investor demand for the issue.