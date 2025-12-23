ICICI Prudential PFM Launches ICICI PF NPS D.R.E.A.M. Plan Under MSF - A Dynamic, High-Growth Investment Model Offering Up to 100% Equity Allocation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: In a major move to redefine retirement investing for India's new-age workforce, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Ltd. (ICICI PFM) announced the launch of the NPS D.R.E.A.M. Plan (Dynamic Reallocation Enhanced Accumulation Model) under the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF).

With this launch, ICICI PFM continues its mission to make retirement planning smarter, more flexible, and deeply aligned with the financial aspirations of India's rapidly growing young and salaried population.

The D.R.E.A.M. Plan aims to give investors the power to maximize long-term wealth creation with up to 100% equity exposure, dynamic rebalancing, multi-asset diversification, and a forward-looking portfolio designed to capture market opportunities in real time.

A Bold Step Toward the Future of Retirement Planning

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sumit Mohindra, CEO, ICICI PFM, said: "India's young and ambitious workforce is not just planning for retirement they are planning for a life filled with possibilities. The D.R.E.A.M. Plan is designed for these dreamers. It brings together disciplined investing, market responsiveness, and long-term growth potential, all within the trusted NPS framework.

With up to 100% equity allocation and dynamic reallocation, this scheme empowers individuals to make the most of India's vibrant equity markets while enjoying the comfort of professional fund management and transparent governance. It's our way of helping every Indian turn their retirement dreams into a financially secure reality."

He added, "Retirement is no longer just about security it is about choice, freedom, and opportunity. The D.R.E.A.M. Plan reflects this new vision."

What Makes the D.R.E.A.M. Plan a Game-Changer?

The D.R.E.A.M. Plan introduces an evolved investment approach tailored for today's market landscape:

* Dynamic Reallocation Strategy

A market-aware model that adjusts assets proactively to optimize returns and manage risk.

* Up to 100% Equity Exposure

Designed to help investors capture long-term wealth creation opportunities.

* Multi-Asset Diversification

Exposure across equity, debt, alternatives, and money market instruments.

* Managed by Experienced Professionals

Expert oversight ensures discipline, precision, and rapid response to market shifts.

* Transparent, Regulated, Future-Ready

Built within a strong PFRDA-governed framework.

Investment Allocation (Indicative)

This diversified allocation offers both high-growth potential and stability, making it suitable for long-term retirement goals.

Who Is This Plan For?

* Young working professionals

* Salaried and corporate employees

* Individuals seeking long-term, market-driven growth

* Investors comfortable with equity participation

* Anyone wanting a future-focused, actively managed retirement plan

Key Highlights

* Eligibility: Indian citizens aged 18-70 years

* Minimum vesting period: 15 years

* Post-vesting: Stay invested, switch, or exit

* Exit options: After vesting, at age 60, or upon retirement (whichever is earlier)

* Benchmark:

* 75% NPS Equity Index + 12.5% NPS Government Securities Index + 12.5% NPS Corporate Bonds Index

* Risk Level: Very High

Building Retirement Wealth with Intention, Not Chance

The D.R.E.A.M. Plan ensures retirement planning becomes more intentional, strategic, and opportunity driven. By allowing high equity exposure and enabling portfolio shifts through dynamic reallocation, the plan is engineered to help investors grow steadily through market cycles.

"Every dream needs a plan and every plan needs discipline. The D.R.E.A.M. Plan delivers both, giving investors a long-term partner in their financial journey," Mr. Mohindra added.

Availability & Access

Investors can enrol into the ICICI PF NPS D.R.E.A.M. Plan through online channels, authorised branches, and ICICI PFM's digital platforms. Subscribers under the MSF can easily choose the scheme that aligns with their financial goals and risk profile.

Know more: https://www.iciciprupension.com/

About ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Ltd.

ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Ltd. is one of India's leading pension fund managers under the National Pension System (NPS). With a focus on transparency, disciplined investment strategy, and long-term wealth creation, ICICI PFM aims to empower individuals and families to build a financially secure and fulfilling retirement future.

