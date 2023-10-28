ICOMM- CARACAL showcase a range of high-precision weapons to be made in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 28: In a move aimed at showcasing India's potential in being self-reliant and making defence equipment in the country, CARACAL, a leading firearms producer within EDGE group, in collaboration with MEIL's ICOMM showcased a range of super-efficient and high-precision weapons at the Milipol India 2023, the Indo-Pacific's premier international event for homeland security.

The weapons displayed are set to be made locally by ICOMM-CARACAL in Hyderabad, giving a substantial push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India call. These indigenous weapons will add to India's security apparatus going forward.

India's manufacturing boost in defence equipment will further boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

Among the weapons displayed at the inaugural edition of the three-day event were highly-dependable combat pistols, sub-machine guns, mission-proven rifles, and precision sniper rifles. CARACAL-ICOMM showcased their versatile 9mm combat pistols, modern sub-machine gun, mission-proven assault rifles and high-performance bolt action sniper rifles.

On the occasion, Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said, "Participating in Milipol India 2023 provides an ideal opportunity for CARACAL to showcase firearms that are tailored to the operation. CARACAL pays careful attention to the requirements of end-users, not only in the military but those in internal security roles as well. Over the past three years, CARACAL has shown a dynamic capability to develop and manufacture advanced, customer-centric solutions that end-users can depend on for mission success."

Managing Director (MD) of ICOMM, Sumanth Paturu, said, "We are excited about our partnership with CARACAL as this marks a significant milestone in bolstering India's homeland security and defence sectors. Our vision is to bring cutting-edge technology to these critical domains, contributing to PM Narendra Modi's Make in India vision for a self-reliant and secure nation."

The companies' participation at Milipol India 2023 follows a partnership licensing agreement signed earlier this year with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) group company ICOMM, an India-based leader in the production of missiles, communications and EW systems, UAVs, electro-optics, and counter-drone systems.

The agreement includes an on-going Transfer of Technology (ToT) in defence articles from the UAE to India.

The three-day flagship exhibition was held at Pragati Maidan between October 26 and 28.

Information on CARACAL's full range of firearms, please visit: Solutions - Small Arms | EDGE

About CARACAL

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional and international leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates, and manufactures mission-proven firearms for law enforcement, security and military forces, with a production legacy spanning more than 15 years.

CARACAL's product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. Notable products include the versatile CARACAL F GEN II pistol, CMP9 sub-machine gun, CAR 816 assault rifle and CSR 338 sniper rifle. Chambered in 9mm, the CMP9 is available in the Standard variant, with a 9" barrel and the Short variant, supporting concealed carry with a 5.5" barrel, operating on a modern blowback system. The CAR 816 is a gas-operated, mission-proven assault rifle, chambered in 5.56mm. Operating on a short-stroke piston system, the modular firearm is available in multiple barrel lengths to meet end-user requirements. The CSR 338, chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum, is a bolt-action sniper rifle purpose-built for military, police, and security agencies.

CARACAL's experience reflects in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to meet the evolving and challenging nature of warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit https://caracal.ae

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

About ICOMM

ICOMM is a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), which is the one of the largest infrastructure companies in India, with an Annual Sales of over USD 4.0 Bn with over 40,000 employees and working on various projects and spread across 18 offices across the Globe. ICOMM Tele Limited, having state-of-the-art facilities spread across 110-acre facility with over 1,050,000 Sq.ft of built-up area, established in 1989 is a pioneer and a leader in the fields of product designing, engineering, and manufacturing in the following segments such as Defence & Aerospace, Power, Roads, Oil & Gas and Telecom. Starting from a humble beginning of a company designing and manufacturing RF components, Antennas and Masts in 1989, ICOMM has been developing and manufacturing products for the Indian Defence Industry for over 25 Years in the areas of Missiles and Sub-Systems, Communications & EW, Composites, Drone & Counter-Drone Systems, Radar Systems, Electro-Optics, Shelters and Command Control Centre, UAV's and Antennas.

For more information, visit https://icommtele.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259897/CARACAL.jpg

