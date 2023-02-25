Iconic Gold Awards 2023: Celebrating the Best of Bollywood and Television on March 18th in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: The highly anticipated Iconic Gold Awards 2023 has been announced to recognize the outstanding performers of Bollywood and the television industry. The iconic awards ceremony will take place on March 18th at the Sahara Star Hotel in Vile Parle to honour the actors and personalities who have made exceptional contributions in their respective fields.

The Iconic Gold Awards have garnered immense excitement among people, and the ceremony promises to be a grand celebration of talent and hard work. Apart from the Iconic Gold Awards, the film industry has several other prestigious awards that recognize excellence in various categories.

Briefing about the Iconic Gold Awards, the CEO of Iconic Gold, Piyush Jayaswal, said, “Voting has started for the Iconic Gold Awards. The awards will be given in three categories – nominations through social media comments, tagging on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, reviews from critics, and reports from trusted government domains about the gathered performers. The categories are carefully crafted to honour the most deserving artists and personalities of Bollywood and the television industry.”

The event will feature some of the most popular faces of the Indian film industry and will provide a platform to honour the best performers of the past year. The awards ceremony will be an excellent opportunity for fans and audiences to see their favourite stars up close and cheer them on.

The Iconic Gold Awards 2023 is set to be a grand celebration of talent, hard work, and perseverance. It is an event that recognizes the contributions of some of the most talented artists and personalities in the Indian film industry. The nominations for the awards have already begun, and fans and audiences can vote for their favourite performers on social media. The countdown has begun for the most significant event of the year, and the excitement is palpable.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor