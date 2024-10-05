NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 5: Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused non-profit organization, celebrated World Smile Day® by illuminating significant landmark heritage sites across India in support of children born with clefts, as part of their attempt to secure a Guinness World Records™ title for the most landmarks illuminated in a 24-hour period. This initiative was a key highlight of Smile Train's 25th anniversary celebrations and aimed to raise awareness about clefts and the life-changing care supported by Smile Train to cleft-affected children globally.

Under the theme "Lighting up the World with Smiles," Smile Train attempted to break the record for illuminating the most landmarks within a 24-hour period, with the current record standing at 56. India's heritage sites that participated in this event included the Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada, and Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur, Konark Sun Temple in Puri, Jamalpur Darwaza in Ahmedabad, Nilgiri Mountain Railway Station in Coimbatore, Kamal Basti (Jain Temple) at Belgaum Fort, Kangla Fort in Imphal, and Gol Gumbad, Mutiny Memorial, and Lado Sarai Tomb in Delhi. Globally, Smile Train illuminated iconic monuments including the Empire State Building in New York, BT Tower in London and the Rizal Monument in Manila.

Mamta Carroll, Smile Train's Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Asia, said, "It's inspiring to see such magnificent landmarks in India light up to support children with clefts. Each glowing monument symbolized hope and transformation. Through this initiative, we aimed to shine a light on the challenges faced by children with clefts and encourage more people to support their journey toward a brighter future."

Every year, more than 35,000 children are born with clefts in India. In addition to facing challenges with eating, breathing, and speaking, many are stigmatized due to a lack of awareness about cleft conditions. Over the past 25 years, Smile Train has supported cleft surgeries and comprehensive cleft care treatment for more than Two Million children globally. Last year, Smile Train made history by securing a Guinness World Records™ title for the most smiles uploaded to a digital photo album, celebrating the smiles of children whose lives were transformed by cleft surgery. This year's attempt was built on that success, illuminating landmarks in a powerful display of solidarity and support for children born with clefts.

