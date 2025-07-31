ICRA upgrades hospital sector outlook to 'Positive'; Rs 32,000 Cr capex planned by FY27

New Delhi [India], July 31 : ICRA has revised its outlook for India's hospital industry from 'Stable' to 'Positive,' citing continued robust performance and strong growth projections for FY2026.

The report also highlights that the sector is poised for significant expansion, with the addition of approximately 14,500 beds and a capital investment of Rs 30,000-Rs 32,000 crore by FY2027.

According to ICRA, the hospital sector is expected to maintain high occupancy rates of 62-64 per cent in FY2026, following a strong 63.5 per cent occupancy in FY2025. This performance is driven by growing health insurance penetration, increased demand in both single- and multi-speciality hospitals, and a rising incidence of non-communicable and lifestyle-related diseases.

Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) is forecasted to grow by 6-8 per cent in FY2026, supported by a better case mix, greater contribution from cash and insurance-paying patients, and technological enhancements such as robotic surgeries. Despite geopolitical headwinds that have reduced international patient volumes, ARPOB remained strong in FY2025.

Operating Profit Margins (OPM) are expected to remain stable at 22-24 per cent, aided by operating leverage, cost optimisation, and digital transformation initiatives. ICRA also projects a Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) of 13-15 per cent in FY2026 as newer facilities mature and contribute to profitability.

"The sector's positive trajectory is underpinned by long-term structural driversbetter awareness, preventive healthcare uptake, and urban-rural demand balance," said Mythri Macherla, Vice President & Sector Head at ICRA. "The planned bed additions represent a 26 per cent increase over current capacity and will be distributed across metros and high-demand tier-II cities like Nagpur, Lucknow, Ongole, and Coimbatore."

The sector is also witnessing increased consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, enabling hospital chains to diversify their service offerings and expand geographic reach. This trend, coupled with strong operational metrics, has drawn heightened interest from institutional investors.

Despite significant capex plans, ICRA maintains a favourable view on the industry's debt health. Total Debt/OPBDITA is expected to rise moderately to 2.4-2.6 times by March 2026, from 2.1 times in March 2025, yet remain within comfortable limits.

The industry's positive outlook reflects a balanced blend of demand momentum, disciplined expansion, and financial prudence, positioning it for sustainable growth in the medium term.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor