ICRAPAIN 2025 Set to Begin in Kolkata: A National Hub for Hands-On Pain Education, Live Ultrasound Scanning, and Research Excellence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 27: The much-anticipated ICRAPAIN 2025India's flagship conference on pain managementis all set to commence in Kolkata from 30th August to 1st September, with a pre-conference hands-on workshop on 30th August. Organized by Daradia: The Pain Clinic, this 9th edition will bring together India's leading pain physicians for a conference focused on clinical skill-building, scientific updates, and academic excellence.

What makes ICRAPAIN stand out is its strong emphasis on hands-on training, live volunteer scanning, and platforms for young researchersall aimed at empowering Indian clinicians with real-world knowledge and techniques to improve patient care.

Highlights of ICRAPAIN 2025:

-C-arm-guided interventions for spine, joint, and nerve-related pain

-Live Ultrasound Scanning on Volunteers to enhance practical sonoanatomy understanding

-Quiz Competition on chronic pain management with 3 awards for the most clinically sharp minds

-Scientific Paper & Poster Presentation Competition for original research, innovations, and clinical audits

-Scientific Sessions covering:

* Neuropathic & discogenic pain

* Facet and sacroiliac joint interventions

* Regenerative therapies

* Pain pharmacotherapy

* Cancer and chronic musculoskeletal pain

* Core principles of interventional pain medicine

"ICRAPAIN has always been a platform to blend academic rigor with hands-on learning. This year, we've expanded our sessions to make it even more practical and evidence-based," said Dr. Sushpa Das, Organizing Secretary and Chief Consultant, Daradia.

"Our scientific program is thoughtfully curated to include recent advances while staying rooted in clinical relevance. From updated protocols to real patient cases, ICRAPAIN 2025 will offer participants a comprehensive academic upgrade," said Dr. Smruti Rekha Hota, Scientific Secretary, ICRAPAIN 2025.

About the Organizers

Daradia: The Pain Clinic, based in Kolkata, is a pioneer in pain medicine in India. Founded by Dr. Gautam Das, it is known for its ethical, evidence-based approach to pain care and for training over 4,500 doctors through structured fellowship programs, hands-on workshops, and continuing medical education.

Media Contact:

Dr. Sushpa Das

Organizing Secretary, ICRAPAIN 2025

Daradia: The Pain Clinic, Kolkata

info@daradia.com

www.daradia.com & www.icrapain.com

