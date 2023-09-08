iCubesWire Plugs Meesho's 140-Million Users into Its Audience Ad Tech Platform

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: iCubesWire, a global Ad Tech Platform, has announced an exciting partnership with Meesho, India’s only true e-commerce marketplace. With 140 million annual transacting users, over 1.3 million sellers and ~ 120 million active product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to fuel the discoverability of a wide assortment of products for Indian consumers.

This strategic partnership brings together iCubesWire’s audience ad tech platform and Meesho’s ecosystem of value-seeking customers from every corner of the country. Through this alliance, advertisers are now presented with an unparalleled social economic demographic options to engage with a diverse and engaged audience using iCubesWire’s audience platform.

Commenting on the association, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, “We are truly thrilled to team up with Meesho. Onboarding Meesho will expand the reach of our audience platform and will provide brands unparalleled access to Meesho’s premium user base with unique personas. As we move forward with this partnership, our dedicated team is all set to bring forth a mix of innovative technology-led solutions to offer advertisers unprecedented engagement and reach.”

Prasannna Arunachalam, General Manager, Monetisation at Meesho added, “This partnership underscores our resolute dedication to diversifying our monetization strategies. In conjunction with iCubesWire, we aim to create innovative solutions for brands, small businesses and our customers.”

The synergy between iCubesWire and Meesho will set the stage for new benchmarks in the digital advertising industry. Their joint commitment also underlines their intent to be vanguards in navigating the evolving digital terrain.

iCubesWire, founded in 2010, is amongst the leading Digital Marketing Agencies in India offering 360° concepts to over 250+ clients across e-Commerce, Automobile, Technology, Finance, Travel, Hospitality and more, having its presence across Middle East and Southeast Asia. Carving a niche for them in the marketing space, iCubesWire has been consistently investing in R&D and business expansion. With an aim to amplify the growth of digital start-ups, iCubesWire has earmarked USD 3 million into its ‘Digital Innovation Fund’ for which the company was recognised and lauded globally.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor