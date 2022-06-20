IDC MarketScape names Infor a leader in worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled manufacturing and operational ERP applications

the industry cloud company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports - IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49047922, May 2022) (the "Manufacturing Report"); and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Operational ERP Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46733721, May 2022) (the "Operational Report"). Download an excerpt of the Download an excerpt of the The Manufacturing Report evaluated Infor customer feedback from manufacturers in discrete industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, high-tech, and industrial machinery, and process industries such as chemicals, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, and pulp and paper. The Operational Report evaluated Infor customer feedback from product-centric organizations across multiple industries such as distribution, manufacturing and retail. Key excerpts from the Manufacturing Report

The Manufacturing Report noted that Infor customers highlighted Infor's strengths in industry expertise, innovation and implementation experience. "Infor recognizes that deep industry knowledge is key to its customers' success, and multiple (customers surveyed) cited their expertise as critical in the selection process and the most important reason they have stayed with Infor," the Manufacturing Report stated. "Another (customer) stated that Infor provides them the functionality, breadth and flexibility they need to meet unique requirements." According to the Manufacturing Report, "Manufacturing references noted that Infor has exceeded its expectations when it comes to innovation." The Manufacturing Report added, "Combining technology expertise with industry expertise previously mentioned is the best way to ensure that tangible manufacturing outcomes are delivered through the use of new technology (IoT, AI/ML, etc.)." According to the Manufacturing Report, "Infor's implementation experience generally exceeded customer expectations based upon reference interviews. Deployment is aided by the application's flexibility, adaptability, and extensibility, combined with simple screen designers and role-based views." Key excerpts from the Operational Report

In the Operational Report, customers surveyed called out Infor's strengths in user experience/user interface, innovation and implementation experience. "Multiple operational references noted the ease of use for Infor's solutions as a strength. These references shared that limited training is needed for their employees to start taking advantage of the system and it has really helped with adoption of the tools and increasing the overall impact." Soma Somasundaram, Infor Chief Technology Officer and President of Products, said, "We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape reinforces that Infor is delivering to our customers smart, preconfigured and modern cloud solutions that enable them to keep pace with industry challenges and better compete and innovate. Our solutions are designed to address customers' industry-specific needs, out-of-the box, simplify the deployment process, provide an intuitive user experience and, ultimately, help them achieve business results faster."

