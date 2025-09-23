Identixweb Opens New Branch in Bengaluru, Strengthens Growth Outlook After IPO

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: Fresh off its listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange earlier this year, Identixweb Limited has opened a new branch in Bengaluru, strengthening its presence in India's technology hub and signaling its intention to scale further in the fast-growing e-commerce market.

The company, which went public on April 3, 2025, has built a strong position as a custom Shopify app development company with apps such as iCart and Stellar Delivery Date & Pickup, used by thousands of online merchants worldwide. By setting up in Bengaluru, Identixweb aims to tap into the city's large pool of technology talent to accelerate product innovation and customer support.

Bengaluru, often referred to as India's Silicon Valley, is home to some of the country's top engineering minds and technology startups. For Identixweb, the move represents not only geographical expansion but also a step toward closer collaboration with the broader technology ecosystem that Bengaluru is known for.

The city's unique mix of established technology leaders, emerging startups, and a thriving developer community creates an environment where ideas and innovation flow freely. By being part of this ecosystem, Identixweb aims not only to accelerate its own growth but also to contribute to the broader e-commerce and technology community. The move underlines the company's belief that collaboration, learning, and proximity to innovation are key drivers of long-term success.

2025 is a milestone year for Identixweb. Following its IPO on the BSE, the company is entering a new growth phase with the launch of its Bengaluru branch, strengthening innovation, accessibility, and connections within India's thriving tech ecosystem.

Since its inception, Identixweb has focused on creating apps that solve real problems for Shopify merchants. Whether simplifying the checkout process, streamlining delivery scheduling, or improving customer engagement, every app is designed to deliver measurable impact. This customer-first mindset continues to shape the company's growth.

"Opening our new branch in Bengaluru is a proud moment for us," said Priyank Savani, Chairman and Managing Director of Identixweb. "The city is the centre of India's startup and technology ecosystem, and being here helps us stay closer to innovation and closer to our customers. This move is about preparing for the next stage of our growth journey."

The new Bengaluru branch is not just an operational expansion but a reaffirmation of Identixweb's commitment to putting merchants at the center of its strategy. By dedicating more resources to product support and development, the company is ensuring that merchants worldwide can scale their businesses with greater ease and confidence.

According to industry estimates, India's e-commerce market is projected to cross US$ 300 billion by 2030, with quick-commerce alone expanding at nearly 50% annually. This rapid growth is driving demand for Shopify tools and merchant-support apps. Identixweb's expansion into Bengaluru positions it to capture more of this opportunity by building new products and scaling operations.

The company said part of the funds raised through its IPO will be invested in expanding its product suite, exploring AI-driven features, and extending its international presence.

Market analysts note that Identixweb's decision to expand within months of its IPO reflects management's confidence and commitment to long-term shareholder value. For Identixweb, the listing was not just a financial event, but also an affirmation of its business model and its long-term vision of serving merchants across the world.

With a strong foundation post-IPO, a growing international customer base, and now a dedicated presence in India's Silicon Valley, Identixweb is setting the stage for a new chapter of growth. The company's leadership believes this expansion will not only accelerate innovation but also reinforce its role as a trusted partner for merchants navigating the complexities of the modern digital economy.

As Identixweb continues its journey of growth and innovation, the company remains dedicated to its mission of simplifying e-commerce for merchants worldwide. From developing intuitive Shopify apps to expanding its presence in India's technology hubs, Identixweb is focused on creating solutions that empower businesses to scale with confidence. The company's commitment to merchants, shareholders, and the broader digital ecosystem positions it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving world of online commerce. With its vision anchored in customer success, Identixweb is poised to shape the future of e-commerce, one innovation at a time.

