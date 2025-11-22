IDFC FIRST Bank Collaborates with FPSB India as an 'Approved Corporate Partner' to Advance Financial Planning Excellence in the Country

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: IDFC FIRST Bank signed an MoU with FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd., as an Approved Corporate Partner (ACP), marking a significant step toward strengthening professional standards in financial planning and advancing upskilling opportunities for its management and private banking team within the banking sector.

* MoU aims to deepen financial planning expertise, empower professionals, and drive ethical growth within the private banking space.

* FPSB India to upskill IDFC FIRST Bank's Wealth Management Regional Managers through specialized training and certification programs

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed under FPSB India's ACP initiative, which brings together leading financial institutions to promote financial planning excellence and professional certification across India.

The collaboration aims to:

* Upskill IDFC FIRST Bank's Wealth Management Regional Managers through specialised training and certification programs.

* Support hiring initiatives and create enhanced career pathways for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals.

* Conduct joint programs and strategic engagements to foster financial planning excellence and strengthen the financial planning ecosystem.

Representing IDFC FIRST Bank, the MoU was signed by Mr. Rahul Singh, Country Head - Private Banking.

From FPSB India, the signing was led by Mr Chandrakant Sureka, Interim CEO, accompanied by Ms Teena Rawal, Head - Business Development; Mr Rajesh Singh, Regional Manager, North & East India and Mr Sharath N, Management Trainee.

Mr. Dante De Gori, CEO, FPSB International (FPSB Ltd.) said, "This partnership underscores the growing recognition of financial planning as a critical profession worldwide. Through corporate collaborations like IDFC FIRST Bank in India, we are collectively building a future where financial professionals are better equipped to serve individuals and families with integrity, competence, and care."

The discussions during the meeting also explored future initiatives, including enhancing campus placements for FPSB India's integrated programs, which will further support industry-ready talent development.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chandrakant Sureka, Interim CEO, FPSB India, said "We are delighted to welcome IDFC FIRST Bank as an Approved Corporate Partner. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of empowering financial professionals with globally recognised knowledge and skills."

With this partnership, FPSB India continues to expand its network of corporate collaborators committed to advancing financial education, ethical standards, and professional excellence in India's financial services industry.

About FPSB India

FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning across the country.

FPSB India offers the globally recognised CFP® certification, which represents excellence in financial planning through rigorous competency and ethical standards. It is home to over 3,215 CFP® professionals in India and part of a global network of organizations representing more than 230,648 CFP® professionals worldwide.

FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification program.

FPSB Ltd. owns the CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® and CFP® outside the United States. FPSB Ltd. licenses these marks to FPSB Institute India Pvt. Ltd to administer the CFP® certification in India. For more information, visit india.fpsb.org.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor