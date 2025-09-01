IDFC FIRST Bank Enables GST Payments for Customers and Non-Customers

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: IDFC FIRST Bank is pleased to announce the facility to pay GST for both its customers as well as non-customers. The integration provides the following features:

1. Open to both customers and non-customers.

2. Customers can pay GST through UPI, Credit Cards, and Debit cards and internet Banking.

3. Customers can also pay through nationwide branch network (via DD/Cheque/Cash).

4. Easy access to downloadable challans.

This enhances the convenience and accessibility for all taxpayers across the country through a wide range of digital channels.

Mr. Ashish Singh, Head - Retail Liabilities at IDFC FIRST Bank, said "As a universal bank, our goal is to provide complete services to our customers. Customers and Non-customers of IDFC FIRST Bank can now make GST payment through UPI, Credit and Debit Cards. So, tax payments are now seamless, accessible, and inclusive. This enhancement is a part of our broader effort to deliver world-class digital banking solutions and empower all taxpayers with frictionless payment experience."

IDFC FIRST Bank is among Private Sector Banks authorised for GST collections, reaffirming its commitment to offering universal banking solutions and comprehensive financial services to the wider ecosystem.

Steps to Pay GST through IDFC FIRST Bank: (https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/business-banking/tax-payment)

1. Log in to the GST portal: https://services.gst.gov.in/services/login

2. Create a Challan and select E-Payment -> Net Banking/ Credit/ Debit Card/ BHIM UPI

3. Choose IDFC FIRST Bank as the payment option and complete payment

4. Download/ print the GST paid challan

For more information, please visit www.idfcfirstbank.com

About the Bank

1. Vision: To build a world-class Bank in India, founded with principles of Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking.

2. Scale: IDFC FIRST Bank is one of India's fast-growing private banks, building its UI, UX, and tech stack like a fintech. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank serves 35 million customers, with a customer business of ₹5,10,032 crores ($59.5b) comprising deposits of ₹2,56,799 crores ($29.9b) and loans & advances of ₹2,53,233 crores ($29.4b). Customer deposits grew 25.5% YoY and loans 21.0% YoY. We reach over 60,000 cities, towns, and villages, operate through 1,016 branches.

3. Scope: We are a universal Bank offering complete range of services, including Retail, MSME, Rural, Startups, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Wealth Management, Deposits, Government Banking, Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Treasury solutions.

4. Ethical Banking: We are committed to doing right even when customers are not watching. We have simplified descriptions, calculations, and legal jargon to avoid confusing customers.

5. Digital Banking: The Bank's modern technology stack delivers high-quality services across all channels like mobile, branch, internet banking, call centres and relationship managers. Built on cloud-native, API-led, microservices architecture, supported with data, analytics, AI, and fine aesthetics, we strive to deliver fintech-grade experiences on banking platform.

6. Social Good: We work for society. We have financed over 38 million loans including 15 million women entrepreneurs, 16 million loans (laptops, washing machines, refrigerators etc. that enhance the quality of life of middle class), 6.5 million vehicle loans, 1 million sanitation loans, 1 million livelihood loans, and 300,000 SMEs. On deposits, we provide access of premium investment research, which is usually reserved for the wealthy, even to those holding balances as low as ₹5,000. Our ESG scores are high and improving.

7. Customer Friendly Banking: We make banking easy by having a customer first approach. We have waived fees on 36 essential savings account services which are commonly charged in the market, the first and only bank in India to do so. We create "pull" products that customers actively seek out.

8. Governance: We adhere to regulatory guidelines in letter and spirit and actively work with regulators to make things better. We take pride in maintaining highest levels of corporate governance.

9. Shareholders: We are building a well-diversified universal banking portfolio designed to deliver consistent ROE of 16%+.

10. Employees: IDFC FIRST Bank is designed to be a happy place to work, with cutting-edge roles, meaningful growth opportunities, and a culture of meritocracy. Compensation is healthy, efforts are recognized, and employees experience the pride and excitement of creating a world-class Bank in India.

