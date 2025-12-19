IDL Explosives Ltd a step down subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Secures Industrial License for Manufacturing of HMX and TNT

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], December 19: IDL Explosives Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS), has informed us that it has been granted an Industrial License under the IDR Act, 1951, authorizing the manufacture of Cyclotetramethylenetetranitramine (HMX) and Trinitrotoluene (TNT)

Sr No Particulars Details 1 Category Industrial License 2 Item of Manufacture Cyclotetramethylenetetranitramine (HMX) – 50 MTPATrinitrotoluene (TNT) – 500 MTPA 3 Licensed Capacity HMX: 50 MTPATNT: 500 MTPA 4 Manufacturing Location Plot Nos. 5/P, 27/P & 87/P of Khata Nos. 1 & 1/1 of Mouza San Sunaparbat and Plot No. 155 of KhataNo. 1 of Mouza San Sunaparbat (Ka) 5 Validity of License 15 years from the date of issuance

Commenting on the significance of the Defence explosive license, Mr. Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems Limited, stated:

“I am pleased to announce that IDL Explosives Limited, our step-down subsidiary, has been granted the Industrial License to manufacture HMX and Trinitrotoluene (TNT). This represents a significant strategic milestone for Apollo Micro Systems, allowing us to meet the needs of both industrial and defence explosives. This license is more than a regulatory approval it is a validation of our technical expertise, operational excellence, and adherence to the highest safety and quality standards.

It strengthens our ability to meet captive requirements for high-energy defence explosives while creating opportunities to serve growing demand in both domestic and international markets for industrial and defence explosives.

This milestone marks a timely and strategic entry into specialised defence explosives, positioning the IDL Explosives as a domestic supplier of high-energy materials, supporting India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and creating potential opportunities in the export market.”

About Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS):

Apollo Micro Systems Limited, a 40-year-old pioneer in defence technology, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical, and engineering systems. With multi-domain, multidisciplinary capabilities and robust infrastructure, the company is equipped to build cutting-edge defence technologies and produce them at scale for national strategic needs.

