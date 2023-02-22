IDT promotes awareness on burning social issues through public carnival’s fashion parade in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 22: Institute of Design and Technology (IDT), a Surat-based fashion institution, collaborated with the Sarvajanik University to organize a fashion parade at the public carnival to spread awareness on burning social issues such as unity in diversity, fight against rape, gender equality at the workplace, and animal rescue on February 15.

Tens of hundreds of students from seven affiliated colleges of Sarvajanik University participated in the public carnival and fashion parade depicting the development and fashion awareness in Surat.

Students from seven colleges affiliated with Sarvajanik University—BRCM, SCOPA, SCCCA, IDPT, SCL, SRKI, and SCET—raised awareness on diverse topics such as unity in diversity, rape prevention, gender equality at work, animal care, and so on through the fashion parade led by IDT.

Surat’s renowned design institute IDT trained, mentored, and prepared the pupils. The panellists were IDT Director Ankita Goyal, Gujarat-based fashion designer Sangeeta Choksi, Mumbai-based fashion stylist Nikki Deol, fashion design instructor Kritika Sadhwani, and Natasha Dhaneriano. The Evening Commerce College was tasked with organizing the fashion parade.

“The goal of this fashion parade was to raise social consciousness and focus on societal issues,” stated Heminaji, college principal. “I am pleased that all of the college students engaged enthusiastically.”

The Carnival’s coordinator stated that Sarvajani University believes in an inclusive, integrative, and innovative approach to education. Sarvajanik University organized the SU Carnival, which included a fashion show, to provide such an opportunity. IDT’s assistance in ensuring the event’s seamless execution is greatly appreciated.

