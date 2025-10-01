IEL Limited [BSE Listed. INDXTRA, Scrip Code: 524614], Announces Entry into Solar, Renewable and Conventional Energy Sector with Comprehensive Power Solutions

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 1: IEL Limited a forward-looking enterprise, today announced its strategic vision to enter the Solar, Power and Energy sector with a commitment to generate and deliver sustainable, reliable, and diversified energy solutions.

The Company plans to generate, develop, produce, accumulate, purchase, process, transform, distribute, transmit, and supply power using a wide range of energy sources including solar, wind, hydro, tidal, thermal, coal, lignite, wave, and other renewable and non-renewable forms of energy.

As part of this expansion, IEL Limited will set up state-of-the-art facilities such as:

* Power Plants.

* Wind Turbines and Wind Parks.

* Solar Parks and Solar Energy Systems.

* Hydel Power Stations.

* Renewable Energy Systems and Thermal Stations.

Additionally, the Company will engage in the manufacture, trade, import, export, and installation of power-related equipment and machinery, while also partnering with Companies, government, and semi-government bodies to deliver reliable power solutions.

"Our mission is to power progress by combining innovation with sustainability," said Ajay Gupta, Managing Director of IEL Limited. "With our entry into the energy sector, we aim to create a diversified portfolio that addresses the growing demand for clean energy while also supporting conventional power needs."

The Company is also committed to modernization and innovation, ensuring efficiency through renovation, upgradation, and installation of cutting-edge technology to meet India's rising energy requirements.

This initiative reflects IEL Limited long-term commitment to supporting national and global goals of energy security, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

IEL Limited is a dynamic and diversified Company with a vision to deliver innovative, sustainable, and reliable solutions. With a strong focus on renewable and conventional energy, the Company aims to contribute significantly to India's energy landscape while driving long-term value for stakeholders.

