IEML and Nippon Group Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Elevate India International Hospitality Expo (IHE)

New Delhi [India], May 22: In a landmark development for the global hospitality industry, India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) and the esteemed Spanish conglomerate Nippon Group of Companies have announced a strategic alliance to revolutionize the event and exhibition space. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both entities, signaling the beginning of a new era of innovation and excellence in the vibrant world of hospitality.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman of IEML, and Amit Sawhney, Managing Director of Nippon Global SL, Spain, this collaboration promises to propel the 7th edition of the India International Hospitality Expo (IHE) to unprecedented heights. With their combined reach, influence, and expertise, IEML and Nippon Group are poised to make a global impact and drive substantial growth in the food & hospitality sector.

Dr. Kumar lauded Nippon Group's achievements, emphasizing the immense potential of this collaboration to advance the goals of IHE and enhance the overall exhibition experience.

Leveraging Nippon Group's widespread presence and expertise across various sectors, including Food & Beverage (F&B), events, education, and sports, this collaboration promises to amplify the scale and impact of IHE.

One of the key areas of focus for this partnership is the revitalization of the food industry. Building on their past successes with KIZ Foods Private Limited (India) and Holy Sauce, Nippon Group aims to redefine culinary standards globally. With a global network spanning over 55 countries and plans to expand to 100, Nippon Group brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Their partnerships with retail giants like Walmart, Woolsworth, and Waldos worldwide further solidify their position as industry leaders.

Amit Sawhney expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, particularly highlighting Nippon Group's strength in the F&B sector with renowned brands like Spanish Sahiba Olive Oils and Chef Favourite Holy Sauce. He believes that this partnership will attract more F&B players to IHE, elevating the event to unprecedented heights and signaling the emergence of a new era for the expo.

The India International Hospitality Expo is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors from 16 countries and feature 1000+ exhibitors. Dr. Kumar emphasized the event's broad appeal, attracting exhibitors from various sectors including hospitality, HORECA, housekeeping, cloud kitchens, and modern trade.

To further leverage this collaboration, the IHE Food Organizing Committee has been formed, comprising stalwarts from the food fraternity. Mr. Amit Sawhney will lead the event as Chairman of the committee, with Mr. Ashish Kumar Aggarwal elected as President.

* Amit Sawhney, Nippon Global SL, Spain

* Ashish Agarwal, Bhikharam Chandmal, India

* Zardar Badami, KIZ Foods Private Limited, India

* Shippy Sharma, Earthling Consumer Products Private Limited, India

* Rashid Aramam, Nesto Group, GCC & India

* Dheer Shah, Samaara Tea Group, India

* Imran Ahmad, IDEAL Foods Traders GmbH, Germany

* Rajeev Sethi, Maa Paa Love Limited, New Zealand

* Renowned Chef Kunwardeep Sabharwal, Canada

* Pawandeep Singh Anand, SB International

* Jaber Sadiq, Samco International General Trading & Co

Together, they aim to create an unparalleled platform for industry professionals to showcase their innovations, network, and drive growth in the sector.

Sudeep Sarcar, CEO, IEML said, "Food has always been a cornerstone of the hospitality sector, and the India International Hospitality Expo (IHE) recognizes its immense importance. Understanding this significance, we are excited to broaden our IHE Food segment in collaboration with the esteemed Nippon Group of Companies, a stalwart in the F&B sector. Our objective is to spotlight the unique Flavours, diverse cuisines, and speciality products that India offers, presenting them to a global audience."

With the expertise and support of the Nippon Group headed by Amit Sawhney, we are committed to expanding this segment, creating unparalleled opportunities for F&B exhibitors. This collaboration aims to highlight the rich culinary heritage of India and provides a robust platform for F&B businesses to showcase their innovations and connect with international buyers. By doing so, we strive to establish IHE as a pivotal platform where F&B exhibitors can gain the global recognition and market reach they deserve, ultimately propelling Indian F&B products and services onto the global stage. He invites the fraternity to make an appearance @IHE 2024 for an exemplary experience in F&B sector.

Nippon Global, as the associate partner for this venture, brings invaluable insights and resources to the table. Together, IEML and Nippon Group are poised to shape the future of the hospitality sector and create a lasting impact on a global scale.

In conclusion, the partnership between IEML and Nippon Group represents a landmark moment for the exhibition industry. With their shared vision, commitment to excellence, and innovative approach, they are set to redefine the standards of hospitality expositions worldwide.

For more information, please visit - https://nipponglobal.es/

https://ihexpo.com/

