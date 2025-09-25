IEM's 3D Printing Lab Crafts Eco-Friendly Durga Idol, Blending Tradition with Technology

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 25: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, has created a fully 3D-printed idol of Goddess Durga using biodegradable material. The project, led by the Department of Mechanical Engineering's 3D Printing Lab, reflects an unusual but striking fusion of culture, sustainability, and modern technology.

The idol has been fabricated with Polylactic Acid (PLA), a biodegradable thermoplastic derived from renewable resources, under the IEM-UEM Group's product development programme. The choice of material itself sends out a strong environmental message, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional, non-biodegradable substances often used in idol making.

The initiative was guided by Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of IEM, whose vision of combining innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship has long shaped the institute's culture. Calling the lab one of his "dream projects," Dr. Chakrabarti said:

"The future belongs to innovators who merge creativity with sustainability. Our 3D Printing Lab is not just a facility but a platform to transform imagination into products. This Durga idol shows how advanced technology can be used for socially relevant and eco-friendly outcomes."

The project also drew support from Prof. Dr. Dwaipayan De, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. He underlined that the idol embodies the department's ethos of engineering that goes "beyond machines and structures to include culture, sustainability, and social good."

Equipped with state-of-the-art FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) and SLA (Stereolithography) printers, the lab has been central to projects ranging from robotics and biomedical devices to product design. Its guiding belief, often repeated by faculty and students, is: "We can print imagination itself, if given a 3D model file."

Mentoring the Durga idol project, Rimjhim Majumdar, Centre-in-Charge of the 3D Printing Lab, said:

"This project was about more than technology. Students discovered how engineering can be a medium to preserve cultural traditions in an eco-friendly way."

Looking ahead, IEM plans to add a metal 3D printer, enabling the production of high-strength components for industries such as healthcare, aerospace, and automotive. The move is expected to strengthen the institute's startup incubation ecosystem and position it as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing.

For students, the Durga project was more than a cultural experiment. It offered hands-on exposure to design optimization, material science, and environmentally responsible production. The idol now stands as a symbolic blend of heritage and modernity, drawing attention from innovators, educators, and cultural bodies alike.

The institute believes this is only the beginning. With cross-disciplinary collaborations in sight, IEM aims to expand the role of its 3D Printing Lab in shaping both industry solutions and socially impactful innovation.

