IESA, ELCIA to boost sensor product manufacturing in India

New Delhi, Dec 5 Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA) and India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) on Thursday announced a partnership to boost sensor products development and manufacturing in the country.

The collaboration focuses on establishing a Centre of Excellence dedicated to sensor technologies, addressing India’s growing demand for sensor modules and working toward reducing the country’s reliance on sensor imports.

The sensor module market in India stands at around Rs 20,000 crore and is expected to grow to Rs 31,000 crore by 2027.

“Sensors are needed in myriad applications and focusing on sensor design, manufacturing and applications will reduce reliance on imports and contribute to the growth of India’s semiconductor and electronics sectors,” said Ashok Chandak, President, IESA.

This partnership aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as analog and digital sensors using semiconductors, Micro-electromechanical Systems (MEMS), Nano-electromechanical Systems (NEMS), IR, UV, Laser, and more.

MEMS and NEMS technologies, which integrate mechanical and electronic components, are particularly crucial for industrial sensors. The immediate focus will be on industrial sensors, with plans to eventually expand into other verticals.

“ELCIA has embarked on an ambitious journey to create a wholesome ecosystem that maps industry to academia, to reduce dependence on imports of Sensors, which is now more than 90 per cent,” said Sriram Kumar V, President, ELCIA.

Both IESA and ELCIA aim to transform India into a global player in sensor technology, catering to both domestic and international markets.

