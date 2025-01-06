IEX achieves highest-ever monthly traded volume in December 2024, marking 29 pc YoY growth

New Delhi [India], January 6 : The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), India's leading electricity trading platform, has achieved its highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 million units (MU) in December 2024.

Government data suggests, India's overall energy consumption also increased by 6 per cent YoY in December 2024, reaching 130.40 billion units (BUs). This growth reflects heightened industrial and commercial activity, driving demand in IEX's markets.

According to IEX, this milestone represents 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. IEX's Green Market demonstrated remarkable growth as the nation's clean energy adoption gained traction. The Green Market traded 781 MU in December 2024, a substantial 236 per cent YoY increase.

Within this segment, the Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 763 MU at an average price of Rs3.92 per unit, registering a 252 per cent YoY growth. The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) traded 18 MU, up 15 per cent YoY, with non-solar power priced at Rs5.88 per unit.

Quarterly performance of the Green Market was equally robust, with volumes reaching 2,470 MU in Q3 FY25, reflecting a 305 per cent YoY growth.

The Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) market also posted strong results. In December 2024, 16.62 lakh RECs were traded across two sessions at clearing prices of Rs260/REC and Rs316/REC, marking a 58 per cent YoY growth.

During Q3 FY25, the REC market traded 26.52 lakh RECs, a 31 per cent YoY increase. The next trading sessions are scheduled for 8th and 29th January 2025.

For the nine months ending December 2024 (9M FY25), IEX achieved a cumulative traded volume of 88,981 MU, a 19 per cent YoY increase.

The quarterly performance for Q3 FY25 was also notable, with 30,464 MU traded, reflecting a 16 per cent YoY growth. These results underscore IEX's ability to meet the dynamic needs of the energy market while ensuring competitive pricing for stakeholders.

In December 2024, the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) witnessed robust performance, trading 6,674 MU, a significant 39 per cent YoY increase. This contributed to the DAM segment's quarterly volumes of 16,712 MU in Q3 FY25, which marked a 14 per cent YoY growth.

Similarly, the Real-Time Market (RTM) recorded 3,180 MU in December 2024, reflecting a 32 per cent YoY rise. The RTM segment's quarterly volumes also showed strong momentum, reaching 9,322 MU, a 30 per cent YoY increase.

On the other hand, the Term-Ahead Market (TAM) traded 498 MU in December 2024, down 59 per cent YoY, with quarterly volumes declining by 49 per cent YoY to 1,960 MU.

The Day-Ahead Market benefitted from a significant 57 per cent YoY increase in supply-side volumes in December 2024, leading to moderated prices.

The Market Clearing Price averaged Rs3.89 per unit during the month, a 14 per cent YoY reduction. Similarly, the average DAM price for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs3.71 per unit, down 26 per cent YoY, offering Discoms and Open Access consumers cost-effective alternatives to traditional power procurement.

