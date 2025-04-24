iFEEL PGDM Pune: Empowering Future Leaders with AI, IIM Ranchi Immersion, and CFA training Edge

Pune’s premier business school, the Institute for Future Education, Entrepreneurship and Leadership (iFEEL), is raising the bar in management education with a dynamic PGDM program that blends cutting-edge curriculum, global exposure, and industry-aligned training. Designed for the future, iFEEL PGDM is not just a degree—it’s a launchpad to leadership.

A League Above: Knowledge Immersion Program with IIM Ranchi & CFA Edge:

At the heart of iFEEL’s PGDM offering is the exclusive Knowledge Immersion Program with IIM Ranchi, a four-day intensive that delivers top-tier insights in leadership and management, directly from IIM Ranchi faculty. Students walk away not just with knowledge, but with certification from one of India’s most elite institutes. The program now also offers a newly launched CFA Level 1 Training, providing 300+ hours of expert-led content, ideal for finance aspirants looking to gain a competitive edge in global markets.

AI-Driven Curriculum Meets Real-World Demand:

iFEEL’s curriculum is powered by Artificial Intelligence, making it one of India’s most future-ready PGDM programs. Specializations in Marketing, Finance, HR, and Operations are bolstered by AI-based modules, helping students master data-driven decision-making and digital transformation.

World-Class Accreditation & Global Recognition

With AACSB, ACBSP Membership and QAHE accreditations, iFEEL stands proudly on the global stage. These accreditations validate its commitment to academic excellence and ensure that students receive an education benchmarked to international standards.

Unmatched Placements Across Industries

iFEEL’s PGDM program boasts an impressive placement record, with students successfully placed in diverse sectors including BFSI, FMCG, IT, Consulting, EdTech, and Logistics.But placements aren’t luck—they’re earned. Students undergo over 100 hours of intensive placement training, covering resume building, group discussions, mock interviews, and aptitude sessions. They also earn industry-relevant certifications such as Digital Marketing , HR Analytics, NISM (Mutual Funds & Securities Market), and Six Sigma —ensuring they are job-ready from day one..

Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Founded by visionary educationist Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, iFEEL has been a pioneer in creating impactful leaders for over 12 years. Ranked 29th among the Top 50 Private Institutes in India by the Times B-School Ranking 2025, iFEEL continues to grow as a hub of innovation and leadership.

At iFEEL, we don’t just educate—we inspire, ignite, and innovate. The PGDM experience here is crafted to shape the leaders of tomorrow—globally competent, industry-ready, and future-focused.

