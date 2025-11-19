IFERP Launches "DocChat" and Expands Academic Collaborations through the Campus Partner Program

SMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: The Institute for Educational Research and Publication (IFERP) has announced two major initiatives aimed at transforming the academic and research space, the launch of DocChat, an AI-powered research assistant platform, and the introduction of the IFERP Campus Partner Program, a comprehensive collaboration framework for universities and institutions. Together, these initiatives support IFERP's commitment to empowering researchers, educators, and students through innovation, technology, and global connectivity.

DocChat: Redefining Research through Artificial Intelligence

Designed as a next-generation AI platform for researchers and scholars, DocChat enables users to interact with academic documents in an intelligent and conversational manner. It allows them to upload and chat with PDFs, ask contextual questions, summarize research papers, extract accurate citations, and cross-reference multiple documents seamlessly, all within a single interface.

With multi-document chat, smart summarization, citation mapping with page references, OCR features for scanned files, and multi-language compatibility, DocChat aims to simplify and accelerate every stage of the research workflow. The tool has been purpose-built for academic rigor, ensuring data security and factual accuracy while maintaining a user-friendly experience.

"DocChat is not just another AI assistant, it is a research co-pilot. It helps scholars focus on insight generation rather than administrative tasks like reading, referencing, or data extraction," said an IFERP spokesperson. "By leveraging AI responsibly, we are bridging the gap between technology and academic excellence."

Following its official launch, DocChat is now available for students, PhD scholars, professors, institutional researchers, and corporate R&D teams. The platform will also be showcased through a series of interactive demos, webinars, and feature-highlight campaigns scheduled over the coming months.

IFERP Campus Partner Program: Building Collaborative Academic Ecosystems

Complementing the launch of DocChat, the IFERP Campus Partner Program establishes a structured, long-term partnership model with universities and colleges. The program is designed to enhance research culture, global exposure, and institutional development, while offering tailored benefits for faculty and students.

Institutional advantages include:

* Prime membership for researchers and faculty

* Opportunities to co-host IFERP international conferences and events

* Access to SDG-aligned seed funding and research scholarships

* Global visibility through IFERP's academic network and digital platforms

* Access to tools such as the AI Academic Resume Builder, Research Pedia, and DocChat,

* Campus Partner certificates and promotional support across IFERP channels

Faculty members gain access to author services such as editing, plagiarism checks, pre-submission peer review, and journal submission guidance. They are also prioritized for keynote invitations, editorial roles, and international faculty development programs.

Students benefit from international paper awards aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, internship opportunities through the Campus Ambassador Program, free participation in webinars and training sessions, and exclusive course discounts.

The program is available in four structured plans: Campus Spark, Campus Rise, Campus Excel, and Campus Global, allowing institutions to select the level of engagement that best aligns with their research goals and internationalization strategy.

A Unified Vision for the Future of Research

Through these twin initiatives, IFERP continues to strengthen its position as a global research enabler. While DocChat empowers individual researchers with AI-driven efficiency, the Campus Partner Program builds institutional capacity and recognition. Together driving a more connected and resourceful academic ecosystem.

For more information, visit: https://www.iferp.in/

