iFestival 2025:The Ultimate Showcase of Design, Tech, and Future

New Delhi [India], October 1: The grand annual showcase of next-generation design and technology, iFestival, is all set to elevate the future perspective with its 2025 edition. Powered by JD Institute Delhi, a division of JD Image Promotions Ltd, and founded by Mr. Harsh Dalal and Ms. Akshra Dalal, Directors of JD Image Promotions Ltd.,the festival will be hosted on October 6th and 7th at the distinguished Le Meridien, Gurugram, surpassing the traditional limits of a festival to become a design nexus for innovation, art, and fashion.

The Last Invention- Exploring the Theme and Its Aim

The core narrative for iFestival 2025 is the compelling and deeply philosophical theme, 'The Last Invention'. This concept challenges the emerging designers to confront the ultimate questions of human progress: What will humanity's final, defining creation be? What are the true costs of our technological and artistic reach? To ask whether invention should preserve culture, merge with nature, transcend into the digital, or solve humanity's deepest challenges?

Moreover, it encourages students to imagine a spectrum of futures- from radiant utopias to cautionary dystopias- and interpret this profound concept through the most advanced expressions of design, fashion, and interiors, a push to cross current frontiers, asking for both fresh concepts and refined execution.

The Managing Director, Mrs Rupal Dalal expresses, "iFestival is not simply a display of brilliance, it is the new paradigm of design education-to be brilliant, yet to be human-centric. This time our theme, 'The Last Invention,' compels our students to create not just objects, but new histories. It's where human ingenuity meets ultimate responsibility."

Endorsed by Diplomats, Artists, and Industry Leaders

Through consistent success, iFestival has carved its place as a cultural benchmark, attracting dignitaries, iconic figures, and global collaborations. Previous years saw the show inaugurated by luminaries like Padma Bhushan Shri Rajeev Sethi, a renowned Indian designer, scenographer, and art curator.

The festival's global reach was evident in cultural contributions from the Russian and Colombian embassies, which showcased their exquisite cultural garments. Not only this, iFestival has been enriched by the support of several reputed brands, including Meena Bazar, Madame, Kazo, and Samant Chauhan, and has honoured visionaries such as Ms. Ashima Leena, Mr. Manav Gupta, Mr. Rishu Anand, and Ms. Divya Bhatia, among many others.

This year too, the gathering is projected to engage creative pioneers, discerning guests, and leading brands reaffirming the festival's status as the definitive platform for the design world.

The Apex of Event Showcase

The two-day event will be held at Le Meridien, Gurugram, a venue known for its modern design and luxury.

Highlights of the event include:

TFA - The Fashion Awards: Three exclusive runway shows, proudly sponsored by JD Institute, will not just present clothing, but make powerful, unmissable statements, TFA honours fashion icons and emerging talent, as Jediiians present their diverse and bold collections which embody the future of fashion. With over 600 talented individuals from across India, the stage becomes the best of Fashion and Design.

Exhibit X: A central space at the festival, Exhibit X showcases immersive installations, prototypes and conceptual models. Attendees will encounter visionary interpretations of The Last Invention from designers reimagining how innovation shapes the world, sparking dialogue and collaboration through immersive panel discussions that explore the intersection of design, technology, and the future.

Camp 11820: It is a curated platform dedicated to fine artists and painters, offering a zone for unique concepts that blend classical aesthetics with futuristic vision, transforming space into a dynamic art gallery.

But that's not all.

We have dedicated spaces for students who are uncertain about their career paths, providing them with the perfect opportunity to gain clarity and direction through mentorship and expert sessions.

Furthermore, iFestival is proudly affiliated with other prestigious events like the India Fashion Week London (IFWL), Global Fashion Design Awards (GFDA) and the forthcoming India Fashion Week Dubai (IFWD). Don't miss out on these spectacular global showcases as well!

Reserve Your Access to Transformation

iFestival is more than an event. It is a movement that positions design as a language of unending possibilities, and a platform for those who seek to invest in, collaborate with, and be inspired by the visionaries of tomorrow.

So, join us to witness the unveiling of 'The Last Invention' and be part of the dialogue that defines the next creative era.

Tickets and exclusive access passes are strictly limited. Secure your presence at this definitive cultural phenomenon and join the community shaping the world's creative destiny.

