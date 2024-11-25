IFFI 2024: Navjyot Bandiwadekar's Gharat Ganpati premiered under Indian Panorama Section

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 25: The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia, kickstarted from 20th November in Goa. As part of this year's special selections, Navjyot Bandiwadekar's Gharat Ganpati was officially screened at the film festival held in Goa.

With a full house attendance at the premier, Gharat Ganpati stood out for its rich narrative, depicting traditional Indian family values and the cultural significance of Ganesh Chaturthi. With its heartwarming story, the film provides an intimate portrayal of family dynamics and the spirit of togetherness during one of India's most celebrated festivals.

The film stars Nikita Dutta and famous Marathi film actors such as Bhushan Pradhan, Ashvini Bhave, Ajinky Deo, Shubhangi Gokhale, Ashish Pathode, Pari Telang, Rupesh Bane, Rajasi Bhave, Sharad Bhutadia, Sushama Deshpande, Sanjay Mone, Shubhangi Latkar in prominent roles

The film's premiere at IFFI 2024 was a momentous occasion, attended by several dignitaries and industry leaders, including renowned filmmakers, actors, and media personalities. The event was a testament to the growing recognition of regional Indian cinema on the global stage.

Director Navjyot Bandiwadekar expressed his excitement at the film's screening and shared his thoughts on its cultural significance, "Gharat Ganpati is not just a film; it's a tribute to the essence of Indian culture and the deep-rooted family values that define us. This film is a celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, which brings families together in joy and devotion. I am incredibly honored that the film has been showcased at IFFI, a platform that champions diverse voices from around the world. The response from the audience and fellow filmmakers has been overwhelming, and I am grateful for the support we've received."

The 55th IFFI continues to make waves by spotlighting regional cinema alongside global masterpieces, reinforcing the festival's role as a catalyst for cultural exchange and artistic growth.

