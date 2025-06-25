IFL Enterprises Limited’s Rs. 49.15 Crore Rights Issue opened; Last date for On-Market Renunciation of REs is June 25

The Rights Issue comprises 49,14,76,620 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value Rs. 1 each, aggregating to Rs. 49.15 crore. Proceeds from the issue will be used to strengthen the company's financial position and support general corporate purposes. Shareholders holding equity shares as on the Record Date – June 13, 2025, will be eligible to apply for the rights shares in the ratio of 60 Rights Equity Shares for every 91 fully paid-up equity shares held.

This capital raise follows the company's strategic direction under newly appointed Managing Director Mr. Abhishek Pratapkumar Thakkar, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and expanding service capabilities.

Earlier, Board of directors of the company on 30th December, 2024 and Draft Letter of Offer dated 07th March, 2025 submitted for obtaining ‘In Principle Approval' for proposed Right Issue of up to Rs. 50.00 Crores (Rupees Fifty Crores) and ‘In Principle Approval' received from BSE Limited vide its letter bearing No. LOD/RIGHT/KS/FIP/213/2025-26 dated May 19th, 2025.

For the financial year that ended March 2025, company achieved revenue from operations of Rs. 120.60 crore, over 13 fold rise as compared to the revenue of Rs. 8.24 crore in the FY 2023-24. Net profit also rose to Rs. 2.99 crores for the FY25, compared to Rs. 84.5 lakh in FY24, a 254% Y-o-Y growth. Company has reported consolidated net profit of Rs. 3.04 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations during Q4FY25 reported rise multifold to Rs. 72.13 crore as against revenue of Rs. 1.98 crore in the Q4 FY24.

In August 2024, company board approved bonus issue in the ratio of 1:150 (1 equity share as bonus for every 150 shares) held by the equity shareholders.

Incorporated in the year 2009, IFL Enterprises Ltd currently deals in the agri commodity business including import, export of agriculture produce like fruits, vegetable, seeds, organic and herbal products, trading of agri commodity products including contract farming and warehousing. Company also deals in trading financial instruments like shares, stocks, and bonds.

