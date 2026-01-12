IFMA Joins Hands with FAN Expo to Script a New Growth Saga for the Indian Fan Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12:The Indian fan industry, a cornerstone of the nation's electrical appliance sector, is at a pivotal juncture. The market is rapidly evolving from basic air circulation products to a future defined by mandatory energy efficiency standards, BLDC technology, smart controls, and premium design aesthetics. Recognising the need for a unified industry platform to support this transformation, the Indian Fan Manufacturers Association (IFMA) has officially joined hands with FAN Expo as its Industry Partner.

This strategic alliance marks a powerful convergence of authority and opportunity. It reinforces FAN Expo's positioning as the world's only dedicated B2B exhibition for fans and fan technology, and establishes the exhibition as a national industry movement.

A Strategic Alliance for a Transforming Market

IFMA represents the collective voice of India's leading fan manufacturers and plays a key role in driving quality, innovation, and policy alignment. By associating with FAN Expo, IFMA brings the strength of the organised sector directly to the exhibition platform.

Mr. Gaurav Dhawan, Chairman of IFMA, emphasised the importance of this timing:

“As the Indian fan industry navigates the mandatory Star Rating regime and the rapid adoption of BLDC technology, the need for a unified, dedicated platform has never been more critical. Our partnership with FAN Expo is a strategic step to consolidate the industry's strengths. It provides our members a focused arena to demonstrate how Indian manufacturers are not just meeting global standards in energy efficiency and design, but setting them. We see this expo as a catalyst for the next phase of our sector's growth.”

Validating the Platform

This collaboration lends strong credibility to FAN Expo for visitors, including distributors, retailers, real estate developers, consultants, and international buyers. It assures that the innovations showcased are aligned with the highest industry benchmarks.

Mr. Deepak Bohra, Project Director at Vaarta Trade Fairs, stated:

“Having the apex body, IFMA, on board is the ultimate validation of our vision for FAN Expo. It transforms the event from an exhibition into a national industry movement. We are committed to working closely with IFMA to ensure that every stakeholder—from component suppliers to finished goods giants—finds immense value here. Together, we are building an ecosystem that champions innovation and puts Indian manufacturing on the global map.”

Accelerating Industry Transformation

The fan industry today is driven by BLDC motors, smart connectivity, IoT integration, and design-led innovation. Fans are no longer just appliances — they are lifestyle products and smart home devices. This shift requires close collaboration between component manufacturers, electronics suppliers, OEMs, and brands.

With IFMA's backing, FAN Expo becomes the essential bridge connecting this entire ecosystem, enabling faster technology adoption and supply chain integration.

A New Growth Story: Make in India, for the World

India is well-positioned to emerge as a global manufacturing hub for high-quality, energy-efficient fans. By bringing the industry together under one dedicated platform, IFMA and FAN Expo are creating opportunities for domestic growth, global sourcing, and export expansion.

As the next edition approaches, the industry message is clear: the Indian fan sector is united, innovation-driven, and globally ambitious — and FAN Expo, in partnership with IFMA, is leading this new growth saga.

Visit: https://www.fantechexpo.com/

