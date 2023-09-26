IGKnights Digital Launched Ground-breaking Perfo-Influence Campaign for Hostinger

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: IGKnights Digital, a prominent digital marketing agency, proudly announced the initiation of its inaugural perfo-influence campaign in collaboration with Hostinger, one of the world's largest web hosting service companies. The campaign introduced a fusion of performance marketing and influencer marketing, revolutionizing audience engagement strategies for optimum effectiveness and efficiency.

On September 22nd, IGKnights Digital introduced this innovative campaign, aimed at seamlessly merging performance marketing with influencer marketing to engage and captivate the target audience. Abhishek Kapadia, the CEO of IGKnights Digital, expressed enthusiasm about this significant milestone, stating, “We are excited to launch our first influencer campaign today and are happy to have added influencer marketing to our list of offerings for Brands in India and abroad.”

The campaign will showcase a curated series of social media posts and videos featuring influential personalities across various genres. These influencers will share their firsthand experiences with Hostinger’s web hosting services, emphasizing the extensive benefits for businesses of all sizes.

Abhishek Kapadia further stated, “We are confident that this campaign will be a success and we will be able to immensely value add to our clients. We have a great team of influencers on board, and we are excited to see the results of this campaign.”

Established in 2013, IGKnights commenced its operations in India in 2015, expanding to the UAE a year later. The company primarily focuses on AD networks and D2C services globally. With an affiliate channel boasting over 100 partnerships across various platforms, IGKnights Digital is positioned to be a leading player in this segment.

For further information please contact:

Maalini Chakraborty, IGKnights Digital

M# 9831111609 / malini@igknights.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor