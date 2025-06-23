Ignite IAS Announces Open Admissions for Degree + IAS Integrated Programs for 2025-26

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 23: Ignite IAS, a leading IAS coaching academy in Hyderabad, is excited to announce that admissions are now open for its exclusive Degree + IAS Integrated Program for the academic year 2025-26. This innovative program allows students to pursue their undergraduate degree while simultaneously preparing for the prestigious IAS exams, providing them with the perfect foundation to kick-start their civil services journey.

Ignite IAS's Degree + IAS program is designed to bridge the gap between academic studies and IAS preparation. With a comprehensive curriculum that integrates both undergraduate education and the rigor of IAS exam coaching, the program ensures that students are well-prepared for the academic challenges and competitive exams ahead. The integrated approach enables students to manage their time effectively, gain in-depth knowledge, and develop the skills required to succeed in the UPSC exams, all while completing their degree.

"At Ignite IAS, we understand the importance of starting early for the UPSC exam preparation. Our Degree + IAS program is structured to give students a solid academic foundation while simultaneously preparing them for the challenges of civil services exams. We are excited to offer this program to students who are passionate about becoming civil servants and want to balance their undergraduate education with comprehensive IAS coaching," said Mr. Pavan, Director of Ignite IAS.

The integrated approach ensures that students do not have to compromise on their degree education while pursuing their dream of becoming an IAS officer. It also allows them to prepare for both their academic exams and the UPSC exams in a seamless, structured manner, under the guidance of experienced faculty who have a proven track record in coaching for civil services.

"This program is designed with the future of young aspirants in mind. With our personalized attention and expert guidance, students are empowered to achieve excellence both in their degree studies and in UPSC preparation. We believe this integrated approach will help students build a strong academic base, develop a holistic understanding of the world, and prepare them for leadership roles in the future," said Mr. NS Reddy, Chief Mentor at Ignite IAS.

"At Ignite IAS, we are committed to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. Our Degree + IAS program is designed to provide students with the best of both worlds - a solid academic foundation and comprehensive UPSC preparation. With our expert guidance and personalized approach, we empower students to achieve their dreams of becoming civil servants while excelling in their undergraduate education. This integrated approach ensures that they are well-prepared for the challenges of both their academic journey and the UPSC exams."

Why Choose the Degree + IAS Program at Ignite IAS?

Comprehensive Coaching: Integrated coaching for undergraduate education and IAS exam preparation.

Expert Faculty: Learn from experienced educators, including retired IAS/IPS officers and top academicians.

Personalized Attention: Small batch sizes for individual attention and guidance.

Holistic Development: Develop both academic and analytical skills to excel in the UPSC exams.

Proven Track Record: Ignite IAS has consistently produced top-performing students who have gone on to achieve success in the UPSC exams.

Admissions for 2025-26 are Now Open

Students who aspire to join the Degree + IAS program can now apply for the 2025-26 batch. With limited seats available, interested candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot in this exclusive program. Ignite IAS provides a well-rounded approach to civil services coaching, making it the ideal choice for students who are committed to excelling in both their academic education and UPSC preparation.

Ignite IAS, located in Kompally Hyderabad, is a leading IAS coaching academy that offers integrated programs such as Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and Direct IAS. Known for its excellent teaching methodologies, experienced faculty, and personalized attention, Ignite IAS is dedicated to helping students achieve their goals of becoming civil servants. The academy's unique approach ensures that students are not only prepared for exams but also for their future leadership roles in society.

Ignite IAS is guided by a team of esteemed advisors who bring decades of experience and leadership to the academy. Their commitment to excellence plays a crucial role in shaping the academy's vision and providing strategic direction. Ignite IAS is supported by an exceptional team of advisors, each bringing decades of experience in public service. Dr. D R Garg - IAS (R) offers insights into administrative policies, while MV Krishna Rao - IPS (R) and C N Gopinatha Reddy - IPS (R) provide valuable knowledge in public safety and law enforcement. B. Maria Kumar - IPS (R) mentors students on leadership and problem-solving, and K. Babu Rao - IAS (R) advises on effective governance. KV Reddy - RAS (R) shares expertise in state administration. NS Reddy - Director & Chief Mentor leads the team, guiding students toward success in civil services.

For more information on admissions and to apply, please visit the official Ignite IAS website www.igniteias.com or contact 7997992481

