Ignite IAS Champions Experiential Learning with Ananthagiri Hills Adventure Trip; Opens Admissions for 2026-27 Academic Year

New Delhi [India], January 1: In a remarkable display of holistic education in action, Ignite IAS, one of India's leading integrated civil services preparatory institutions, has once again reaffirmed its commitment to shaping well-rounded future leaders through a unique initiative that went beyond books and blackboards. The institution recently organized a two-day adventure and reflection trip to the picturesque Ananthagiri Hills in Telangana, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Adventure Club.

Designed to foster leadership, communication, emotional resilience, teamwork, and community bonding, the initiative reflected Ignite IAS's core philosophy of building not just civil service aspirants, but future nation builders prepared for the demands of public service.

Bringing together students, faculty, and mentors in an immersive outdoor environment, the trip was held under the inspiring theme "Let Your Stories Be Heard Too." The first day began with spiritual visits to the revered Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple and Bugaramalingeswara Temple, followed by nature exploration and structured group activities at the tranquil Srukar Retreat. Students engaged in team-building games, reflective discussions, and storytelling sessions around a bonfireexperiences that encouraged self-expression, empathy, and collective growth.

Day two featured a sunrise trek near Kotepally Lake, offering students a powerful metaphor for clarity, perseverance, and new beginningsvalues essential for those aspiring to serve the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N. S. Reddy, Managing Director and Chief Mentor of Ignite IAS, emphasized the deeper purpose behind the initiative.

"Civil services demand strength of character as much as intellectual ability. At Ignite IAS, we consciously create experiences that shape values, empathy, and leadership qualities. This trip reflects our belief that true education transforms both the mind and the heart."

Echoing this vision, Mr. V. Pavan Kumar, Director, Ignite IAS, stated,

"Ananthagiri Hills offered our students a rare opportunity to step beyond academic routines and experience life in its raw form. Such exposure builds collaboration, confidence, and clarityqualities that no classroom alone can impart."

Adding further perspective, Mr. M. Bharath Kumar, Dean, Ignite IAS, remarked,

"Leadership cannot be confined to textbooks. By challenging comfort zones through experiential learning, we prepare students to face real-world uncertainties with resilience and purposetraits indispensable for future administrators."

The programme concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony and tokens of appreciation, celebrating student participation and reinforcing Ignite IAS's commitment to recognising both individual effort and collective spirit.

Admissions Open for 2026-27 Academic Year

In a parallel announcement of national significance, Ignite IAS has officially opened admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, inviting aspirants from across India to experience its unique integrated coaching model.

Ignite IAS offers comprehensive programs for students from Class XI to Degree level, seamlessly integrating Intermediate or Undergraduate education with foundational and advanced preparation for UPSC, TSPSC, APPSC, Group 1, and other competitive examinations. The institution's flagship programs include: MEC + IAS, CEC + IAS, HEC + IAS, MPC + IAS,Degree + IAS, CEC + CLAT, MEC +CLAT, Direct IAS Program

This early-start model enables aspirants to begin their civil services journey at the most formative stage of their academic life.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Ignite IAS is widely recognised for its hybrid education framework, blending traditional classroom teaching with modern methodologies such as AI-enabled learning tools, structured answer writing practice, current affairs analysis, mock interviews, personality development training, and daily newspaper discussions. Students benefit from residential facilities, 24x7 mentoring, and direct interaction with experienced UPSC faculty, senior bureaucrats, and retired administrators.

With a strong track record of producing state and national-level toppers, Ignite IAS has emerged as a beacon of disciplined, value-driven civil services preparation.

What truly sets Ignite IAS apart is its unwavering focus on holistic educationensuring that students develop academic excellence alongside emotional intelligence, ethical grounding, and strategic thinking. Its integrated curriculum equips aspirants with the confidence and competence required to succeed in highly competitive examinations such as UPSC, TSPSC, APPSC, Group 1, and other public service recruitments.

As the new academic cycle approaches, Ignite IAS reiterates its belief that India's future administrators must be shaped not only in classrooms, but also through real-life challenges and reflective experiences. The institution continues to exemplify what is possible when visionary leadership, structured pedagogy, and purposeful education converge.

Admissions for the academic year 2026-27 are now open. Interested students and parents are encouraged to apply early due to limited seat availability.

For more details, visit www.igniteias.com or contact :7997992479/80

