Ignite IAS Launches Interview Guidance Programme (IGP) for UPSC CSE 2025: Transforming Aspirants into Officers

New Delhi [India], December 25: Ignite IAS, one of South India's most respected and result-oriented civil services coaching institutions, has announced the launch of its Interview Guidance Programme (IGP) for UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, a comprehensive initiative aimed at preparing aspirants for the final and most decisive stage of the UPSC selection processthe Personality Test. The programme will commence from December 26, 2025, and is designed to help candidates shift their preparation from being knowledge-centric to personality-driven, in alignment with the expectations of the UPSC Interview Board.

The Interview Guidance Programme offers aspirants an authentic, UPSC-like interview experience through real-time board simulations, in-depth personality assessment, and DAF-based personalized questioning. Each participant undergoes a carefully curated mock interview process that evaluates not only subject knowledge but also clarity of thought, ethical reasoning, administrative temperament, emotional balance, and communication skills. All sessions are video-recorded and followed by detailed feedback and performance analysis, enabling aspirants to identify strengths, overcome weaknesses, and approach the actual interview with confidence and composure.

What distinctly sets Ignite IAS's IGP apart is its highly experienced interview panel, comprising senior retired civil servants and officers who have served at the highest levels of governance. The panel includes K. Narayana Kumar IAS (Retd), Former Chief Secretary of Meghalaya; Karikal Valaven IAS (Retd), Former Special Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh; M. V. Krishna Rao IPS (Retd), Former Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh; B. Maria Kumar IPS (Retd), Former Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh; Brigadier B. Chandra Sekhar IPoS (Retd), Former Chief Postmaster General; Y. Satyanarayana, Ex-IOFS and IPS Ranker, Former Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes; A. V. Rao IDAS (Retd), Former Principal Controller of Defence Accounts; and P. Somashekhar Reddy IRS (Retd), Former Commissioner of Income Tax. Their collective administrative experience ensures aspirants receive guidance grounded in real governance and decision-making rather than theoretical assumptions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N. S. Reddy, Managing Director and Chief Mentor, Ignite IAS, emphasized that the UPSC Personality Test is not a test of memorization, but a test of perspective, presence, and purpose. He observed that many capable aspirants falter at this stage due to lack of realistic exposure and strategic grooming. He stated that Ignite IAS's IGP bridges this gap by placing aspirants in an environment that mirrors the psychological, ethical, and intellectual rigor of the actual UPSC board, helping them cultivate calmness, clarity, and an administrative mindset.

Mr. Varala Pavan Kumar, Director, Ignite IAS, noted that the Interview Guidance Programme reflects the institution's long-standing commitment to holistic civil services preparation. He remarked that while the written examination evaluates knowledge and analytical ability, the interview assesses judgment, values, leadership qualities, and integrity. He added that the IGP has been meticulously designed to sharpen these crucial dimensions and equip aspirants with the confidence to express their views maturely and responsiblyqualities essential for future civil servants.

Providing an academic perspective, Mr. Bharath Kumar, Dean, Ignite IAS, stated that the Interview Guidance Programme is a natural extension of Ignite IAS's broader educational philosophy. He highlighted that the institution focuses on shaping well-rounded individuals who can think independently, respond ethically, and balance empathy with authority. According to him, the IGP helps aspirants transition from being exam candidates to becoming potential officers by instilling structured thinking, self-awareness, and a strong sense of public responsibility.

The programme is open to UPSC CSE 2025 aspirants who have cleared the Mains examination and are preparing for the Personality Test. Participants are required to submit their Detailed Application Form (DAF) in advance to facilitate personalized questioning and evaluation. With aspirants enrolling from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and across the country, the IGP is fast emerging as a preferred destination for serious candidates seeking high-quality interview preparation.

Mock interview sessions will be conducted at the Ignite IAS Campus, Aravind Nagar Colony, Hyderabad, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to replicate the formal and professional environment of the UPSC interview setting. Registrations are currently open, and aspirants may confirm participation by contacting 7997992480.

Through initiatives like the Interview Guidance Programme, Ignite IAS continues to strengthen its reputation as a national-level institution committed to producing capable, ethical, and confident civil servants. By combining academic rigor, personality development, and mentorship from senior administrators, Ignite IAS reaffirms its mission of transforming aspirants into officers ready to serve the nation with integrity and excellence.

Ignite IAS Offers Various Courses like Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS and Inter + CLAT , for Course details and upcoming opportunities visit : www.igniteias.com or call 7997992479/80

