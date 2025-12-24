Ignite IAS Shines with Top CLAT 2026 Ranks Across Telangana, Reaffirms Its Position as a National Leader in Integrated Civil Services and Law Education

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 24: In a stellar display of academic excellence and visionary education, Ignite IAS, one of India's premier institutions for integrated civil services training, has once again made headlines by delivering outstanding results in the CLAT 2026 entrance examination. With multiple students achieving top state reservation ranks across categories including General, EWS, SC, ST, and OBC, Ignite IAS has reaffirmed its status as a pioneer in combining mainstream education with aspirational career preparation.

Among the exceptional performers, Ayush Soni (Telangana State Rank 33 - General), Ruthika Elkuchi (Rank 8 - EWS), Raghunandan Agarwal (Rank 9 - EWS), Sreya Jangala (Rank 35 - EWS), and Sonapuram Dhatri Sree, who secured an All India Rank of 330, have emerged as remarkable talents not only within Telangana but also on the national stage. These students, hailing from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, reflect the academy's unwavering focus on inclusive education, holistic mentorship, and high-performance coaching. Their success resonates deeply with the academy's vision to empower every student with the right tools and opportunities.

Ignite IAS offers a forward-thinking educational framework through programs like Inter + IAS, Inter + CLAT, Degree + IAS, IPMAT, and CUET , eliminating the gap between intermediate/degree education and competitive exam training. What makes Ignite's pedagogy unique is its blend of structured classroom learning with dynamic co-curricular modules such as elocution, debates, leadership training, general studies, mock interviews, and current affairs analysis. Every student at Ignite is equipped not just with knowledge, but with the clarity, confidence, and competence to face national-level exams like UPSC, CLAT, and IPMAT.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. N.S. Reddy, Chief Mentor and Honorary Director (Education), emphasized,

"These CLAT results once again validate our belief that every student has the potential to succeed at a national level when nurtured with vision, empathy, and discipline. At Ignite, we focus on building not just ranks, but resilient and ethical future leaders for India."

Adding his voice, Mr. Pavan Kumar Varala, Director , stated,

"This is a proud moment not just for Ignite IAS but for Telangana. We have created an ecosystem where mentorship meets innovation. The results speak volumes about our integrated approach and the immense trust parents and students place in us year after year."

Mr. Bharath Kumar, Dean of Ignite IAS, also shared his perspective, stating,

"What sets Ignite IAS apart is our focus on academic depth combined with character building. CLAT success is not accidentalit is the outcome of years of structured learning, analytical training, and continuous mentoring. Our aim is not just to create rank-holders, but socially conscious leaders for the nation."

The All India Rank of 330 achieved by Sonapuram Dhatri Sree is especially significant, proving that with the right guidance and strategic learning environment, aspirants from Telangana can achieve national prominence in law and civil services domains.

Over the years, Ignite IAS has built an enviable reputation as a launchpad for future administrators, lawyers, and civil servants. Its infrastructure includes smart classrooms, residential campuses, personalized mentorship programs, Olympiad training, social awareness projects, and national-level guest lecturesall contributing to the institution's mission of shaping India's next generation of public leaders and change-makers.

To celebrate this exceptional achievement, the institution felicitated its CLAT rankers with certificates, trophies, and exclusive gift hampers, in an atmosphere charged with pride, encouragement, and inspiration. The event served as a testimony to the culture of recognition, discipline, and continuous motivation that Ignite IAS has cultivated over the years.

As admissions for the 2026-2027 academic year are now open, aspiring students and parents are showing keen interest in Ignite IAS's integrated model that empowers students from Intermediate and Degree levels to seamlessly transition into career-focused competitive exam preparation.

