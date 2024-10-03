IHH Healthcare Redefines Healthcare Leadership Through Focus on Quality and Innovation

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Singapore, October 3: IHH Healthcare, one of the world's leading global integrated healthcare providers, successfully held its annual flagship events - IHH Healthcare Quality Summit and IHH Igniting Innovation in Healthcare Conference - in Mumbai, India from 26 to 28 September.

The events united leading healthcare professionals, innovators, policymakers and IHH's very own quality and innovation champions to tackle some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges including access, quality and cost. Through dynamic discussions and vibrant exchanges, IHH engaged its employees and partners in its ongoing journey to enhance patient care and clinical outcomes worldwide.

For the first time, IHH hosted these two events in India, underscoring its ambition to rank among the top three healthcare providers in the country. With Fortis Healthcare and Gleneagles Healthcare India as its twin engines, IHH is targeting growth in this high-potential market by adding some 2,000 beds across its current network of 35 Fortis and Gleneagles hospitals in India by 2028. The Group is also pursuing value-accretive acquisitions, enhancing its clinical diagnostic capabilities and leveraging advanced technology and innovation to drive its expansion.

Highlighting IHH's global leadership, Group CEO of IHH Healthcare Dr Prem Kumar Nair remarked, "The 2024 Innovation Conference and Quality Summit are our platforms for fostering cross-border collaboration to deliver high quality healthcare to all communities we serve. With India's healthcare market poised for significant growth, IHH is well-positioned to seize these opportunities and become a top three healthcare provider in the country. Our passion to deliver world-class care and outcomes is powered by technological innovation, operational excellence, and patient-centered care. The insights gained from these two events will inspire healthcare professionals and operators globally to adopt best practices and drive clinical excellence, aligning with IHH's aspiration to provide Care. For Good."

9th IHH Healthcare Quality Summit - 27 and 28 September

Themed "Redefining Healthcare for a New World," this year's Quality Summit was jointly organised by two of IHH's key operating subsidiaries - Fortis Healthcare and Gleneagles Healthcare India.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare, and Anurag Yadav, CEO of Gleneagles Healthcare India, emphasised that the Summit was not just a platform for discussion but a launchpad for actionable strategies and transformative change.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director & CEO of Fortis Healthcare, said "This Summit marks a key milestone in advancing healthcare delivery in India. By bringing together global expertise and fostering innovation, we are not only redefining patient care but also setting new benchmarks for clinical excellence. Our focus is to ensure that every patient receives world-class treatment driven by cutting-edge technology and compassionate care."

Anurag Yadav, CEO of Gleneagles Healthcare India, said, "The convergence of healthcare leaders at this Summit marks a pivotal moment in our industry. By leveraging our collective experience and embracing cutting-edge technologies, we are poised to transform healthcare delivery, ensuring better access, improved outcomes, and more cost-effective solutions for patients across diverse communities."

Close to 500 participants across IHH's global network attended the two-day Summit, gaining valuable insights from peers and prominent healthcare leaders and experts across five dedicated tracks: Clinical, Operations & Service, Sustainability, Innovation, and Clinical Laboratories.

Delivering the plenary keynote on "India's Digital Transformation and the Global Perspective" was none other than Nandan Nilekani, Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys and former Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, who shared his vision for the role of digital advancements in healthcare.

Other eminent speakers and panelists included Dr Narottam Puri, Advisor Medical Operations of Fortis Medical Council; Air Marshal Dr Pawan Kapoor, former Director General of Medical Services, Indian Air Force; Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General of the Association of Healthcare Providers in India; Dr K Balasubramaniam, Principal Investigator and Director of Nonferrous Materials Technology Development Centre; Dr M S Annadurai, Former Director of Indian Space Research Organisation; and Nachiket Mor, Visiting Scientist, The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health, among others.

2nd IHH Igniting Innovation in Healthcare Conference - 26 September

Co-hosted with Fortis, the 2nd IHH Innovation Conference brought together thought leaders and stakeholders from hospitals, payors, technology companies, start-ups, and investors to explore and discuss the many forms of innovation in healthcare and the role innovation can play in addressing challenges and opportunities in healthcare in India and beyond.

Notable discussions included a panel on "How Innovation Will Close the Gap: Access, Quality, and Cost," where healthcare leaders in India shared opportunities for innovation and actionable strategies to address pressing challenges. Another key session, "Sustainable Growth: Riding Through the Good and the Bad", spotlighted groundbreaking startups driving transformative change in the global healthcare landscape through their innovative solutions, showcased in a thrilling live pitch to investors.

Key takeaways from the Conference included exploring what the future of healthcare could look like five to 10 years from now, with a greater focus on preventative healthcare and home care. Innovation will be critical in driving the transformation, from anticipating diseases before they become symptomatic to enabling effective monitoring and tracking of patients remotely. There were exciting debates and discussions on how we can make this future a reality and the changes needed. For example, panelists emphasised the importance of improving healthcare access through telemedicine and tele-testing, while leveraging technology to elevate and standardise training and hygiene standards in hospitals. They were optimistic about a future where standardised protocols and cost-effective procedures, supported by augmented reality, can enhance patient outcomes. Additionally, the discussions at the conference advocated for a unified data format and called for enhanced public-private partnerships to advance initiatives like mass screening and preventive care in India.

Commenting on IHH's continued pursuit of innovation, Group Chief Corporate Officer of IHH Healthcare Ashok Pandit, said, "The open exchange of ideas marks a transformative movement toward improving healthcare systems and raising quality standards. Our commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and expanding healthcare access - not just in India but globally - is what sets us apart as a leading global healthcare provider."

A world-leading integrated healthcare provider, IHH believes that making a difference starts with our aspiration to Care. For Good. Our team of more than 70,000 people commit to deliver greater good to our patients, people, the public and planet, as we live our purpose each day to touch lives and transform care. Through our portfolio of trusted brands - Acibadem, Mount Elizabeth, Prince Court, Gleneagles, Fortis, Pantai and Parkway - we offer our patients comprehensive and personalised care ranging from primary to quaternary, and even ancillary services such as laboratory, diagnostics, imaging and rehabilitation. With our scale and reach in 10 countries, we continue to raise the bar in healthcare in our key markets of Malaysia, Singapore, Turkiye, India, Greater China (including Hong Kong) and beyond. In partnership with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for all as we work towards our vision to become the world's most trusted healthcare services network.

More information can be found at www.ihhhealthcare.com.

Fortis Healthcare Limited, part of IHH Healthcare, is a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India. It is one of the largest healthcare organisations in the country with 28 healthcare facilities, more than 4,500 operational beds (including Operations & Maintenance facilities) and over 400 diagnostics centers (including joint ventures). Fortis is present in India, United Arab Emirates, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The Company is listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India. It draws strength from its partnership with global major and parent company IHH to build upon its culture of world-class patient care and superlative clinical excellence. Fortis employs about 23,000 people (including its laboratory arm Agilus Diagnostics Limited), who share its vision of becoming the world's most trusted healthcare services network. Fortis offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services.

Gleneagles Healthcare India is part of IHH Healthcare, a world-leading integrated healthcare services network with more than 80 hospitals across 10 countries. Through a network of six Gleneagles Hospitals and over 900 beds in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, we excel in delivering comprehensive patient care in India, anchored on our strong commitment to medical excellence and patient-centricity. Our specialties include cardiology, gastroenterology, oncology, renal sciences, orthopaedics, neurosciences, and comprehensive multi-organ transplantation including for liver, heart, lung, kidney, hand, pancreas, small-bowel, intestine and uterus.

Utilising advanced technology, our team of specialists is dedicated to providing empathetic, patient-centric care. Aligned with IHH's aspiration to 'Care For Good,' Gleneagles Healthcare India is committed to medical excellence, patient safety, and compassionate care. Further upholding our pledge to be 'On Your Side,' we aim to be a trusted partner that patients can depend on throughout their healthcare journey, reinforcing our dedication to improving healthcare for everyone.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor