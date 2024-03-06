IIFL Foundation & Yashlok Welfare Foundation Partner with Bhaktivedanta Hospital for Free Ambulance Service

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Showing its strong commitment towards corporate social responsibility, the IIFL Foundation is proud to announce the launch of a free ambulance service dedicated to aiding road accident victims with the help of Yashlok Welfare Foundation and Bhaktivedanta Hospital. The inauguration ceremony took place today at 10:30 am, at Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Road in the gracious presence of Madhu Jain (Director, IIFL Foundation); Prakash Gaikwad (Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police) and Alok Adhikari (Founder and Director, Yashlok Welfare Foundation) where the multi bedded high impact ambulance, equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities was flagged off. Dr Ajay Sankhe (Director and CEO) and Dr K.Venkataramanan- PhD, (Director- Share your Care), from Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute accepted the ambulance.

Speaking at the event, Madhu Jain Director- IIFL Foundation said," At IIFL Foundation, we believe in the power of collective action to drive positive change in society. The launch of the free ambulance service, in partnership with Yashlok Welfare Foundation and Bhaktivedanta Hospital, underscores our unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility. By providing timely and critical medical assistance to road accident victims, we aim to make a tangible difference in saving lives and promoting a safer community. This initiative aligns with our core values of compassion and social impact, and we are proud to play a role in fostering a culture of empathy and care"

Prakash Gaikwad - (Deputy Commissioner of Police - Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police), said," In the face of escalating road accidents, our community's safety demands urgent action. The collaborative effort between IIFL Foundation, Yashlok Welfare Foundation, and Bhaktivedanta Hospital to launch a free ambulance service is a significant step towards ensuring immediate medical aid for accident victims. With these fully equipped ambulances strategically positioned, we aim to minimize response time and maximize the chances of saving lives. This initiative reflects our collective commitment to building a safer and more compassionate society."

It is of utmost concern that road accidents often result in critical situations where immediate medical attention can mean the difference between life and death. Recognizing this pressing need, the IIFL Foundation, as part of its CSR activities has generously donated fully equipped high-impact ambulances to provide free-of-cost and more importantly, timely emergency and trauma care services. These multi-bed ambulances are fully equipped to provide immediate medical assistance to accident victims and will operate as vital lifelines for those caught in road accidents, offering timely aid and potentially saving lives. With the addition of this ambulance, the Traffic Police can now promptly send these ambulances to the accident site, so that victims receive medical attention as quickly as possible.

While the project is sponsored fully by IIFL, it has been expertly implemented by the Yashlok Welfare Foundation in collaboration with Bhaktivedanta Hospital. Yashlok Welfare Foundation has the reputation of managing multiple similar emergency fast response systems with high impact ambulances for highway road-accident victims. The free ambulance service will be attended and serviced by Bhaktivedanta Hospital through its trained medical staff, which will ensure top-notch medical care during critical moments.

Alok Adhikari, Founder of Yashlok Welfare Foundation, said, "This initiative will definitely be a strong move towards achieving road safety especially for the road accident victims. We are extremely happy and grateful for the help that IIFL Foundation has extended and happy to find Bhaktivedanta Hospital by our side in this noble mission"

Dr Ajay Sankhe (Director and CEO) and Dr K.Venkataramanan- PhD, (Director- Share your Care), from Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute thanked IIFL Foundation and Yashlok Welfare Foundation and said the hospital will use the ambulance to save precious lives.

The multi casualty high impact ambulance, equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities and manned by trained personnel, will be stationed at Bhaktivedanta Hospital to ensure prompt response to emergency calls. This noble initiative underscores the commitment of both the IIFL Foundation and Yashlok Welfare Foundation to contribute meaningfully to society and uphold the values of compassion and empathy.

