IIHM Group Worldwide appoints Former UCB and Harvard Professor Neil Rippington as Global Director

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18: The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is proud to announce a major addition to its leadership team as Neil Rippington, a distinguished chef and culinary educator, takes on the role of Global Director at IIHM Group Worldwide. This strategic appointment marks a major milestone for IIHM, signifying its commitment to excellence and innovation in culinary education and hospitality management.

Neil Rippington's appointment as Global Director comes as an exciting development for both IIHM and the culinary world at large. With a rich and illustrious career spanning decades, Neil brings to IIHM a wealth of experience, creativity, and a passion for culinary arts and education. On the occasion of his appointment, Neil said, "Life is a journey and I am just about to embark on a very exciting one! As of Tuesday 1st August, I have joined the legendary Dr Bose and his wonderful team at the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) as Director of Global Education. My induction starts properly very early on Saturday morning when I will be leaving for Heathrow Airport and flying to Abu Dhabi and then on a tour where I will be visiting campuses in Kolkata, Goa and Bangalore before returning to the UK on the 15th of August. I am excited to join such a prolific team and am very much looking forward to the initiatives we have been discussing over the last few months." In his exciting new role Neil will be visiting IIHM campuses regularly over the year.

On the occasion, Dr Suborno Bose, Founder and Chief Mentor of IIHM Group Worldwide, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Chef Neil Rippington to the IIHM family as our Global Director. His unparalleled expertise and remarkable achievements in the culinary world make him an invaluable addition to our team. Neil's passion for culinary arts and education and his passion for promoting sustainability perfectly aligns with our mission of nurturing future leaders in the hospitality industry. With his visionary leadership, we are confident that IIHM will continue to set new standards of excellence and innovation in culinary education on a global scale."

Neil Rippington's mastery of diverse culinary techniques and his ability to craft extraordinary flavour experiences have left an indelible mark on the global gastronomy scene. Throughout his career, Neil has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to culinary education. As a seasoned educator, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of culinary professionals. Neil has also authored culinary publications that delve into the artistry of cooking and gastronomy, further solidifying his reputation as a thought leader in the culinary world. He is currently working on a landmark book on culinary psychology.

Neil is an experienced Dean with a demonstrated history of working in the further and higher education sectors. Skilled in culinary arts, hospitality management, education, training and development, and public speaking, he is a substantial operations professional with a Master of Arts in Culinary Arts from the University of Brighton. Apart from that he is a highly decorated educator with a Bachelor's degree in Education and Training, Senior Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy and Fellowship of the International Institute of Hospitality Management. He has held many important positions in culinary education in his stellar career including a role as Instructor in Culinary Psychology at Harvard University, USA.

Neil's remarkable contributions to global education and unwavering dedication to teaching have positively impacted countless students worldwide. His passion for education is truly inspiring, and his innovative teaching methods have paved the way for new and engaging ways of learning. As a published author, Neil brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to IIHM Global, and his work has been instrumental in shaping the future of teaching and learning. His ability to connect with students and create a positive learning environment is truly remarkable, and his commitment to ensuring that every student feels heard and supported in their academic journey is a testament to his outstanding character. Overall, Neil is an exceptional educator and a true leader in the field of education. He continues to work on several projects, including supporting sustainability in the food and hospitality industry.

In his new role as Global Director, Neil will leverage his extensive experience to elevate IIHM's global culinary and hospitality programmes. His innovative approach and visionary leadership will contribute to the institute's ongoing mission to empower students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the dynamic hospitality industry.

Neil Rippington expressed his enthusiasm about this career move in a recent LinkedIn post. He conveyed his excitement to embark on new projects and continue his journey of culinary exploration and education at IIHM Group Worldwide.

IIHM Group Worldwide is delighted to welcome Neil Rippington to its leadership team and is confident that his remarkable achievements, passion, and innovative vision will propel the institute to new heights of excellence.

About IIHM Group Worldwide

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) Group Worldwide is a renowned institution dedicated to providing world-class education in hospitality management and culinary arts. With a global presence and a commitment to excellence, IIHM empowers aspiring professionals with the skills, knowledge, and industry insights necessary to excel in the dynamic field of hospitality. For more information, please visit www.iihm.ac.in.

About IIHM

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chains of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati.

IIHM has campuses in Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Goa, Bangkok, Samarkand in Uzbekistan, and Singapore (opening soon) Students passing out of the group are awarded International Degree from the University of West London and are equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in teaching and global placements. Real-time experience is the key to success in IIHM's learning experience which includes working in own training hotels and resorts attached to the campuses.

IIHM is a Founding Institutional member of the (IHC) International Hospitality Council, London. It offers discerning students excellent opportunities to be a global partner of the University of West London. Following a truly international curriculum, IIHM offers a BSc (Hons) in International Hospitality Management from the University of West London, UK. Students are also awarded UGC approved Indian Degrees. IIHM students also have the option of completing their final year in the UK, Switzerland, Germany or Canada, after completing and performing well in the first two years in India.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 30 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times six times including 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and recently in 2023. "Most Valuable Hospitality Education Brand 2023" by Zee 24ghanta. Awarded "Best Hospitality Education Brand 2020" & 2022, "Best Global Hospitality Education Brand 2023" by Zee Education Excellence Award. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education Award by ASSOCHAM consecutively for 5 years. With it presence felt internationally and having alumni across almost all continents of the world,

